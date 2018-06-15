Effectiveness of acupuncture in postpartum depression: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Abstract

Objective To assess the clinical effectiveness of acupuncture in the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Methods The following electronic databases were systematically searched: PubMed, Cochrane Library, SCI, Elsevier SDOL, China National Knowledge, Wan Fang database and Chinese Science and Technology Periodical Database. Only randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of acupuncture for PPD were considered. Primary outcomes were the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD) or the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) scores and effective rate. Our secondary outcome was the level of oestradiol. The quality of all included trials was evaluated according to the Cochrane Collaboration. This protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42016048528).

Results Nine trials involving 653 women were selected. The result of this meta-analysis demonstrated that the acupuncture group had a significantly greater overall effective rate compared with the control group (seven trials, n=576, I2=24%; relative risk (RR) 1.15, 95% CI 1.06 to 1.24; P<0.001). Moreover, acupuncture significantly increased oestradiol levels compared with the control group (mean difference (MD) 36.92, 95% CI 23.14 to 50.71, P<0.001). Regarding the HAMD and EPDS scores, no difference was found between the two groups (five trials, n=276, I2=82%; MD−1.38, 95% CI −3.40 to 0.64; P=0.18; two trials, n=60, I2=16%; MD 1.08, 95% CI −1.09 to 3.26; P=0.33).