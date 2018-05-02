Analgesic effects of electroacupuncture at ST25 and CV12 in a rat model of postinflammatory irritable bowel syndrome visceral pain

Article Text
Abstract
Background Treatment with electroacupuncture (EA) at ST25 and CV12 has a significant analgesic effect on postinflammatory irritable bowel syndrome (PI-IBS) visceral pain. Enterochromaffin (EC) cells and serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT)) are important in the development of visceral hyperalgesia.
Objective To investigate the analgesic effect and underlying mechanisms of EA at ST25 and CV12 on the treatment of trinitrobenzene sulfonic acid (TNBS)-induced PI-IBS visceral hyperalgesia in rats.
Methods After EA at ST25 and CV12, changes in abdominal withdrawal reflex (AWR), electromyography (EMG) recordings, colonic EC cell numbers, and expression of tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH), 5-HT and 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5-HIAA) of TNBS-induced PI-IBS visceral hyperalgesia in rats were examined.
Results The results of AWR tests and EMG recordings indicated a significant analgesic effect of EA stimulation at ST25 and CV12on PI-IBS visceral hyperalgesia (p<0.05). In addition, the increased EC cell numbers and colonic expression of TPH and 5-HT in rats with TNBS-induced PI-IBS visceral hyperalgesia were significantly reduced by EA (p<0.05).
Conclusions EA stimulation at ST25 and CV12 can attenuate visceral hyperalgesia. This analgesic effect may be mediated via reduction of both colonic EC cell number and 5-HT concentration.
- Tianshu (ST25) and Zhongwan (CV12)
- postinflammatory irritable bowel syndrome
- visceral hyperalgesia
- enterochromaffin (EC) cell
- serotonin (5-hydroxytrypamine [5-HT])
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors XZ and ZL conceptualised and designed the research. YQ, WN and QW carried out various experiments. JZ analysed and interpreted the data. LL drafted the manuscript. All authors approved the final version accepted for publication.
Funding This work was supported by National Basic Research Program of China (973 Program) grant number 2011CB505204.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.