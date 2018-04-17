Electroacupuncture reduces hypothalamic and medullary expression of orexins and their receptors in a rat model of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Abstract

Objectives Decreased lung function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is correlated with abnormal excitability of the respiratory centre where orexin neuropeptides from the hypothalamus are responsible for regulating respiration. We hypothesised that improvements in pulmonary function with electroacupuncture (EA) may be related to orexins in a rat model of COPD.

Methods The COPD model was established by cigarette smoke exposure and lipopolysaccharide injection. Modelled rats received EA at BL13 and ST36 for two weeks, after which lung function was tested. Orexin levels in the hypothalamus and medulla were detected by ELISA, while mRNA/protein expression and localisation of orexins and their receptors were investigated using real time PCR, Western blotting and immunohistochemistry, respectively.

Results The decrease in lung function observed in COPD rats was improved after EA treatment. Orexin levels in the hypothalamus and medulla were significantly higher in COPD rats than in normal rats, but were significantly reduced in the EA-treated group. There was a negative correlation between orexin content and lung function. In the hypothalamus, mRNA and protein expression and immunoreactivity of orexins were significantly higher in the COPD group than in the normal group, but a significant decrease was observed after EA. In the medulla, the expression and immunoreactivity of orexin receptors were significantly higher in the COPD group than in the normal group, but a significant decrease was observed after EA.