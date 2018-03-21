Muscular diagnostics and the feasibility of microsystem acupuncture as a potential adjunct in the treatment of painful temporomandibular disorders: results of a retrospective cohort study

Abstract

Aims To investigate the effect of microsystem acupuncture on painful temporomandibular disorders (TMD).

Methods We retrospectively analysed 887 treatments in 407 TMD-patients (mean age 45±1.5 years), who received microsystem acupuncture (mouth, scalp or fingers) with a focus on oral acupuncture. All patients systematically underwent palpation of specific muscular tender points and their pain rating was assessed on a four-point Likert scale (no pain to strong pain) before and after treatment. In 42 cases, the pain intensity was determined using a visual analogue scale (0–100 mm). As the data were normally distributed, analysis was performed with unpaired t-tests.

Results The pterygoid muscles were most painful to palpation, with the lateral pterygoid rated moderate to strong by 76% of patients and the medial pterygoid by 48% of patients. The palpation of microsystem acupuncture points revealed the strongest sensitivity (moderate or strong pain) of the oral retromolar points at the upper jaw (83%). After treatment, the pain intensity of all tender points had significantly decreased (P<0.001). The proportion of moderate to strong pain ratings was below 3% at most tender points. Overall pain intensity of the subjects (n=42) before treatment was 55.5±19.7 mm on the VAS scale and was significantly reduced to 29.6±20.9 mm (P<0.001) post-treatment.