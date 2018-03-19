You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Acupuncture to improve fertility in Chinese patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome: what was lost?

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Letter
Acupuncture to improve fertility in Chinese patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome: what was lost?
  1. Seung Min Kathy Lee1,2,
  2. Junyoung Jo3
  1. 1Department of Clinical Korean Medicine, Graduate School, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, Republic of Korea
  2. 2Department of Acupuncture and Moxibustion, Kyung Hee University Korean Medicine Hospital, Seoul, Republic of Korea
  3. 3Department of Korean Obstetrics and Gynecology, Conmaul Hospital of Korean Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea
  1. Correspondence to Dr Junyoung Jo, Department of Korean Obstetrics and Gynecology, Conmaul Hospital of Korean Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea; studd{at}naver.com;jojunyoung82{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2017-011580

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The recent study by Wu and colleagues,1 published in JAMA, found that, among Chinese women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), the use of acupuncture with or without clomiphene, compared with control acupuncture and placebo, did not increase live birth rate. This paper deserves much praise from the conventional and traditional medicine communities alike as it has overcome many limitations seen in acupuncture trials—with its factorial design, large number of participants, and the solid preclinical studies providing a neurophysiological rationale as to how acupuncture might work in this context. As a collaborative work produced by a global team of experts, rigorously designed and successfully completed, this trial is pioneering …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.