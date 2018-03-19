Acupuncture to improve fertility in Chinese patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome: what was lost?

The recent study by Wu and colleagues,1 published in JAMA, found that, among Chinese women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), the use of acupuncture with or without clomiphene, compared with control acupuncture and placebo, did not increase live birth rate. This paper deserves much praise from the conventional and traditional medicine communities alike as it has overcome many limitations seen in acupuncture trials—with its factorial design, large number of participants, and the solid preclinical studies providing a neurophysiological rationale as to how acupuncture might work in this context. As a collaborative work produced by a global team of experts, rigorously designed and successfully completed, this trial is pioneering …