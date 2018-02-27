You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Anti-inflammatory and autonomic effects of electroacupuncture in a rat model of diet-induced obesity

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Original paper
Anti-inflammatory and autonomic effects of electroacupuncture in a rat model of diet-induced obesity
  1. Xiaoyan Jie1,
  2. Xu Li2,
  3. Jian-Qing Song1,
  4. Dan Wang1,
  5. Jian-Hua Wang1
  1. 1Department of Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit, Nanyang Second General Hospital, Nanyang, Henan, China
  2. 2Department of Medicine, Nanyang Second General Hospital, Nanyang, Henan, China
  1. Correspondence to Dr Xu Li, Nanyang Second General Hospital, No. 66 Jianshe East Road, Wancheng District, Nanyang, Henan, China; nanyanglixu1975{at}tom.com

Abstract

Objective To study the effect of electroacupuncture (EA) on the cholinergic anti-inflammatory pathway (CAP) by measurement of vagal activity in rats with high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obesity.

Methods Diet-induced obesity (DIO) was induced in 30 rats by feeding them a HFD for 12 weeks. A further 10 rats fed normal food comprised the lean diet (LD) control group. DIO rats were further subdivided into three groups that received a HFD only (HFD group, n=10), a HFD plus electroacupuncture (HFD+EA group, n=10) or a HFD plus minimal acupuncture (HFD+MA group, n=10). EA and MA treatments were continued for 8 weeks. Heart rate variability (HRV) was used to measure the function of the autonomic nervous system before and after treatment. ELISA was used to determine acetylcholine (ACh) and tumour necrosis factor (TNF)-α levels in the serum. Real-time PCR was used to assess the mRNA expression of α7-subtype nicotinic acetylcholine cholinergic receptors (α7nAChRs) and TNF-α in the mesenteric white adipose tissues (MWAT).

Results EA but not MA significantly reduced rats' bodyweight. No difference was found in the low frequency (LF), high frequency (HF) and the balance between LF and HF (LF/HF) components of HRV before treatment. After the EA intervention, HF was elevated and LF/HF was reduced in the HFD+EA group comparedwith the HFD group. TNF-α in the serum and MWAT were increased in the HFD group, but were reduced in the HFD+EA group. Furthermore, EA promoted expression of α7nAChRs and ACh in the MWAT. There was no difference between the HFD and HFD+MA groups for any indices.

Conclusions EA enhanced vagal activity, promoted ACh release and activated α7nAChRs in the MWAT, leading to inhibition of proinflammatory cytokine production.

  • electroacupuncture
  • electrical stimulation therapy
  • endocrinology

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2016-011223

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Footnotes

  • Contributors XL designed the trial and was responsible for all the processes. XJ, JS conducted the study in accordance with the protocol. DW analysed the data. JW was involved in all aspects of the article.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.