You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture by reason for use among US adults

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
PostScript
Letter
Perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture by reason for use among US adults
  1. Taeho Greg Rhee1,2
  1. 1Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA
  2. 2Department of Pharmaceutical Care and Health Systems, College of Pharmacy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Taeho Greg Rhee, Department of Internal Medicine, School of Medicine, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut 06520, USA; taeho.rhee{at}yale.edu; tgrhee.research{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2017-011490

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Background

The number of acupuncture users is growing in the USA, having increased nearly 50% from 2002 to 2012.1 However, relatively little is known about the reason for use (ie, treatment only, wellness only or a combination of both treatment and wellness) and perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture (eg, stress reduction) according to reason for use among US adults. An understanding of reasons for use and perceived benefits may help guide acupuncturists and healthcare professionals to maximise patient-centred healthcare utilisation.

Survey

Data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) was provided by the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 The NHIS is an in-person interview survey that is conducted cross-sectionally every year and represents healthcare trends among non-institutionalised US civilians. The final analytic sample included adults aged 18 or older and had complete data for all covariates (n=33 167 unweighted). The survey response rate was 61.2% in 2012.3 A number of covariates were selected (eg, age, sex, location, socioeconomic status and health-related characteristics) based on previous studies.4 5 This study …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.