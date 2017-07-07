You are here

  Acupuncture for the treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Acupuncture for the treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis
  1. Jiajie Zhu1,2,
  2. Yu Guo2,
  3. Shan Liu3,
  4. Xiaolan Su2,
  5. Yijie Li1,
  6. Yang Yang2,
  7. Liwei Hou2,
  8. Guishu Wang1,
  9. Jiaxin Zhang1,
  10. Jiande JD Chen4,
  11. Qingguo Wang3,
  12. Ruhan Wei5,
  13. Wei Wei2
  1. 1Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China
  2. 2Department of Gastroenterology, Beijing Key Laboratory of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders Diagnosis and Treatment of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Wangjing Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China
  3. 3Basic Medical College, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China
  4. 4Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
  5. 5Cleveland State University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA
  1. Correspondence to Professor Wei Wei, Beijing Key Laboratory of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders Diagnosis and Treatment of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Wangjing Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, N0.6 Wangjing Zhonghuan Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, China; sxxtyy{at}sina.com

Abstract

Background Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) is one of the most common diseases presenting to gastroenterology clinics. Acupuncture is widely used as a complementary and alternative treatment for patients with GORD.

Objective To explore the effectiveness of acupuncture for the treatment of GORD.

Methods Four English and four Chinese databases were searched through June 2016. Randomised controlled trials investigating the effectiveness of manual acupuncture or electroacupuncture (MA/EA) for GORD versus or as an adjunct to Western medicine (WM) were selected. Data extraction and quality evaluation were performed by two authors independently and RevMan 5.2.0 was used to analyse data.

Results A total of 12 trials involving 1235 patients were included. Meta-analyses demonstrated that patients receiving MA/EA combined with WM had a superior global symptom improvement compared with those receiving WM alone (relative risk (RR) 1.17, 95% CI 1.09 to 1.26; p=0.03; six studies) with no significant heterogeneity (I2=0%, p=0.41). Recurrence rates of those receiving MA/EA alone were lower than those receiving WM (RR 0.42,95% CI 0.29 to 0.61; p<0.001; three studies) with low heterogeneity (I2=7%, p=0.34), while global symptom improvement (six studies) and symptom scores (three studies) were similar (both p>0.05). Descriptive analyses suggested that acupuncture also improves quality of life in patients with GORD.

Conclusion This meta-analysis suggests that acupuncture is an effective and safe treatment for GORD. However, due to the small sample size and poor methodological quality of the included trials, further studies are required to validate our conclusions.

Trial registration number PROSPERO Systematic review registration no. CRD42016041916.

  • Electroacupuncture
  • GASTROENTEROLOGY)
  • Gastroenterology
  • ACUPUNCTURE

Footnotes

  • Contributors JZ and YG contributed equally to this research. WW, JZ and YG designed the review protocol. JZ, YG, SL and YL carried out the literature search. XS, YY, LH, GW and JZ contributed to data extraction. JZ, YG and WW contributed to quality assessment. JZ and YG performed the analyses and drafted the paper. JJDC, QW, RW and WW revised the paper.

  • Funding This research was supported by the Fund Sponsorship of the Capital Public Health Project (grant no. Z151100003915144), National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant no. 81573806 and 81403389).

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Patient consent This is a systematic review and meta-analysis.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

