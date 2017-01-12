Use of X-rays to study acupuncture points of the hand: implications for education
- Mabel Qi He Leow1,
- Taige Cao2,3,
- Austin Mun Kitt Loke1,
- Shian Chao Tay1,4,5
- 1Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 2Medical Department, National Skin Centre, Singapore, Singapore
- 3Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Singapore, Singapore
- 4Department of Hand Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 5Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore
- Correspondence to Dr Mabel Qi He Leow, Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Academia, Level 1, 20 College Rd, Singapore 169856, Singapore; mabelleowqihe{at}yahoo.com
- Received 2 November 2016
- Accepted 26 December 2016
- Published Online First 12 January 2017
Background
Location of traditional acupuncture points has historically been based on surface anatomical landmarks. In recent years, Western medical education has utilised X-rays1 and CT2 of cadavers to enable students to better comprehend human anatomy, with positive responses. In a previous study, we explored the potential use of ultrasonography for the location of anatomical points.3 The aim of the present study was to use X-rays to examine the relationship between acupuncture needles and bony structures and to consider the addition of bony landmarks as a means to locate acupuncture points.
Procedures
This study was conducted on a human cadaveric hand. A 25×40 mm disposable stainless steel acupuncture needle was inserted at PC8 (Laogong), SI3 (Houxi) and TE4 (Yangchi), based on an acupuncture text.4 PC8 is situated within the interosseous muscle space between the second and third metacarpal bones, next to the metacarpophalangeal joint (MCPJ). After making a loose fist, SI3 is found proximal to the fifth MCPJ, at the end of the transverse crease of the hypothenar muscle, on the …