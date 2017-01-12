Use of X-rays to study acupuncture points of the hand: implications for education

Background

Location of traditional acupuncture points has historically been based on surface anatomical landmarks. In recent years, Western medical education has utilised X-rays1 and CT2 of cadavers to enable students to better comprehend human anatomy, with positive responses. In a previous study, we explored the potential use of ultrasonography for the location of anatomical points.3 The aim of the present study was to use X-rays to examine the relationship between acupuncture needles and bony structures and to consider the addition of bony landmarks as a means to locate acupuncture points.