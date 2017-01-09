Effect of electroacupuncture on the expression of agrin and acetylcholine receptor subtypes in rats with tibialis anterior muscular atrophy induced by sciatic nerve injection injury
- 1Department of Anatomy, Zunyi Medical College, Zunyi, Guizhou, People's Republic of China
- 2Department of Digestive System, Central Hospital of Zhoukou City, Zhoukou, Henan, People's Republic of China
- 3Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, USA
- Correspondence to Professor Shengbo Yang, Department of Anatomy, Zunyi Medical College, Dalian Road 201, Zunyi City, Guizhou Province 563000, People's Republic China; yangshengbo8205486{at}163.com
- Accepted 4 November 2016
- Published Online First 9 January 2017
Abstract
Objective To investigate the effects of electroacupuncture (EA) on mRNA and protein expression of agrin, acetylcholine receptor (AChR)-ε and AChR-γ in a rat model of tibialis anterior muscle atrophy induced by sciatic nerve injection injury, and to examine the underlying mechanism of action.
Methods Fifty-four adult Sprague-Dawley rats were divided into four groups: healthy control group (CON, n=6); sciatic nerve injury group (SNI, n=24), comprising rats euthanased at 1, 2, 4 and 6 weeks, respectively, after penicillin injection-induced SNI (n=6 each); CON+EA group (n=12), comprising healthy rats euthanased at 4 and 6 weeks (after 2 and 4 weeks, respectively, of EA at GB30 and ST36); and SNI+EA group, comprising rats euthanased at 4 and 6 weeks (after 2 and 4 weeks, respectively, of EA). The sciatic nerve functional index (SFI), tibialis anterior muscle weight, muscle fibre cross-sectional area (CSA), and changes in agrin, AChR-ε, and AChR-γ expression levels were analysed.
Results Compared with the control group (CON), SNI rats showed decreased SFI. The weight of the tibialis anterior muscle and muscle fibre CSA decreased initially and recovered slightly over time. mRNA/protein expression of agrin and AChR-ε were downregulated and AChR-γ expression was detectable (vs zero expression in the CON/CON+EA groups). There were no significant differences in CON+EA versus CON groups. However, the SNI+EA group exhibited significant improvements compared with the untreated SNI group (p<0.05).
Conclusions EA may alleviate tibialis anterior muscle atrophy induced by sciatic nerve injection injury by upregulating agrin and AChR-ε and downregulating AChR-γ.
Contributors SY conceived and designed the experiments. JY and MW performed the experiments. JY, MW and SY analysed the data. SY, JY, MW, XZ and JL contributed reagents/materials/analysis tools. SY and JY drafted the manuscript and all authors approved the final version for publication.
Funding This work was supported by grants from the Social Development Project of Guizhou (SY-[2012]3120) and National Natural Science Foundation of China (31540031). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
