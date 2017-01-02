Can the sphenopalatine ganglion be reached by an acupuncture needle?

Background

Sphenopalatine ganglion acupuncture was first used for the treatment of rhinitis in the 1960s, and has been widely practised in China since the 1970s.1 ,2 In recent years, this technique has been reported to be effective for rhinitis in clinical practice.3–5 However, it is challenging to reach the sphenopalatine ganglion with an acupuncture needle. Additionally, the diameters of the arteries in the pterygopalatine fossa are large, and it is possible that the pterygopalatine segment of the maxillary artery could be pierced. In the clinic, it is common for patients to present with lower eyelid bruising the day after treatment, but it is not clear whether this is caused by injury to this vessel.

Therefore, we performed a preliminary cadaveric study with the following aims: (1) to define the feasibility of an acupuncture needle reaching the sphenopalatine ganglion without prior exposure of the ganglion; and (2) to additionally consider the potential relationship between lower eyelid bruising on the day after treatment and piercing of the maxillary artery.