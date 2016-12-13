Exploring the physiological and physical effects of acupuncture using ultrasound
- Mabel Qi He Leow1,
- Sally Hsueh Er Lee2,
- Mohammad Taufik Bin Mohamed Shah2,
- Taige Cao3,4,
- Shu Li Cui5,
- Shian Chao Tay1,6,7,
- Chin Chin Ooi2
- 1Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 2Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 3Medical Department, National Skin Centre, Singapore, Singapore
- 4Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Singapore, Singapore
- 5Pain Management Centre, Acupuncture Services, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 6Department of Hand Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 7Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School, Singapore
- Correspondence to Dr Mabel Qi He Leow, Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Academia, Level 1, 20 College Rd, Singapore 169856, Singapore; mabelleowqihe{at}yahoo.com
- Accepted 6 November 2016
- Published Online First 13 December 2016
Background
The physiological changes in blood flow during acupuncture needle insertion have been explored using different forms of Doppler imaging including laser Doppler perfusion imaging,1 laser Doppler flowmetry,2 and ultrasound colour Doppler.3 However, a review of the literature found no study exploring the effects of acupuncture on blood vessel size and muscle strain. With advances in ultrasound technology, these variables can be easily studied. We aimed to analyse the real-time changes in blood vessel size, blood flow velocity and volume, and muscle strain, before and after acupuncture needle insertion, and following needle removal.
Acupuncture needle insertion
We performed acupuncture needle insertion on two healthy volunteers who were part of the study team. Both team members signed an institutional informed consent form acknowledging the potential adverse effects, risks and complications. The acupuncture was performed by a certified acupuncturist with >20 years’ experience. Volunteer 1 was a male who had been exposed to acupuncture regularly. Volunteer 2 was a female with no previous exposure to acupuncture.
Ultrasound scan
Scans were conducted using a Philips iu22 system …