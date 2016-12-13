Exploring the physiological and physical effects of acupuncture using ultrasound

Background

The physiological changes in blood flow during acupuncture needle insertion have been explored using different forms of Doppler imaging including laser Doppler perfusion imaging,1 laser Doppler flowmetry,2 and ultrasound colour Doppler.3 However, a review of the literature found no study exploring the effects of acupuncture on blood vessel size and muscle strain. With advances in ultrasound technology, these variables can be easily studied. We aimed to analyse the real-time changes in blood vessel size, blood flow velocity and volume, and muscle strain, before and after acupuncture needle insertion, and following needle removal.