Needle breakage in acupuncture: a biomechanical study
- Mabel Qi He Leow1,
- Taige Cao2,3,
- Yoke Rung Wong1,
- Shian Chao Tay1,4,5
- 1Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 2Medical Department, National Skin Centre, Singapore, Singapore
- 3Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Singapore, Singapore
- 4Department of Hand Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 5Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore
- Correspondence to Dr Mabel Qi He Leow, Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Academia, Level 1, 20 College Rd, Singapore 169856, Singapore; mabelleowqihe{at}yahoo.com
- Accepted 4 November 2016
- Published Online First 8 December 2016
Background
Needle breakage, although rare, is a potential adverse event of acupuncture, which has been highlighted by systematic reviews of case reports in the Western,1 Chinese2 and Japanese3 literature. A Western review of case reports between 2000 and 2011 identified two cases of needle breakage,1 while a Chinese review between 1980 and 2009 found only one.2 By contrast, a Japanese review found a total of 48 needle breakage events from 1987 to 1999, of which 16 were accidental.3
Needle breakage can be potentially life threatening if the broken needle is left in the body, and an operation may be required to remove the embedded needle. The WHO4 has suggested that the most common site of needle breakage is the root of the needle. Suggested causes of needle breakages included poor quality manufacture, erosion between the shaft and the handle, strong muscle spasm or sudden movement of the …