Needle breakage in acupuncture: a biomechanical study

Background

Needle breakage, although rare, is a potential adverse event of acupuncture, which has been highlighted by systematic reviews of case reports in the Western,1 Chinese2 and Japanese3 literature. A Western review of case reports between 2000 and 2011 identified two cases of needle breakage,1 while a Chinese review between 1980 and 2009 found only one.2 By contrast, a Japanese review found a total of 48 needle breakage events from 1987 to 1999, of which 16 were accidental.3

Needle breakage can be potentially life threatening if the broken needle is left in the body, and an operation may be required to remove the embedded needle. The WHO4 has suggested that the most common site of needle breakage is the root of the needle. Suggested causes of needle breakages included poor quality manufacture, erosion between the shaft and the handle, strong muscle spasm or sudden movement of the …