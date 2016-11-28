Needling depth at BL52 in 13 cadavers

BL52 is located 3 cun lateral to the lower border of the spinous process of the L2 vertebra. The needling pathway includes the skin, subcutaneous tissue, latissimus dorsi muscle, intrinsic muscles of the back, quadratus lumborum muscle, the dorsal branches of the second lumbar artery and vein, and the lateral branches containing fibres from the second lumber spinal nerve. 1 Deep perpendicular needle insertion at this location in the lower back risks damage to the kidneys, 2 which are located in the dorsal region of the abdominal cavity within the retroperitoneal space.

Anatomical observation

In 2015, we observed the needling depth at BL52 on the right side of 13 cadavers during the eighth week of medical student anatomical dissection teaching at Flinders University of South Australia (table 1). The left sides of the cadavers were not included, because they had already been dissected by the medical students. The cadavers were donated through the Body Donation Program to the school for teaching and research purposes. None of them were Australian Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders. Ethical approval was granted by the Southern Adelaide Clinical Human Research Ethics Committee (reference no. 245.14—HREC/14/SAC/241).

Table 1 General characteristics of study cadavers

In each cadaver, a caudal-cranial sagittal dissection was performed to expose the lumbar vertebra. The interspace of L2/3 was located by visually counting the vertebra. Then, the cun measurement of each individual cadaver was obtained by measuring the width of its thumb, which was used for localisation of BL52 at the level of L2/3. Next, the depth-measuring blade of a vernier caliper was inserted dorsally and perpendicularly to the surface of the skin at BL52 to mimic acupuncture needle insertion until the deepest layer was perforated. A vernier caliper was used in order to provide precise measurement to the nearest 1 mm. The needling depth was defined as the depth at which the blade passed through all the tissue layers and entered the abdominal cavity, and the safe depth was defined as 75% of the needling depth;3 that is, safe depth increases proportionately with needling depth. The procedure was carried out by KLC, who is an experienced registered acupuncturist.