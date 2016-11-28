Needling depth at BL52 in 13 cadavers
- 1School of Medicine, Flinders University, Bedford Park, South Australia, Australia
- 2Department of Anatomy and Histology, School of Medicine, Flinders University, Bedford Park, South Australia, Australia
- Correspondence to Dr Kwan Leung Chia, Medical Course Administration, 5/F, Flinders Medical Centre, Flinders Drive, Bedford Park, SA 5042, Australia; chia0104{at}flinders.edu.au
- Accepted 6 November 2016
- Published Online First 28 November 2016
Background
BL52 is located 3 cun lateral to the lower border of the spinous process of the L2 vertebra. The needling pathway includes the skin, subcutaneous tissue, latissimus dorsi muscle, intrinsic muscles of the back, quadratus lumborum muscle, the dorsal branches of the second lumbar artery and vein, and the lateral branches containing fibres from the second lumber spinal nerve.1 Deep perpendicular needle insertion at this location in the lower back risks damage to the kidneys,2 which are located in the dorsal region of the abdominal cavity within the retroperitoneal space.
Anatomical observation
In 2015, we observed the needling depth at BL52 on the right side of 13 cadavers during the eighth week of medical student anatomical dissection teaching at Flinders University of South Australia (table 1). The left sides of the cadavers were not included, because they …