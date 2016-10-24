rss
Acupunct Med doi:10.1136/acupmed-2016-011134
  • Original paper

Effects of electroacupuncture and the retinoid X receptor (RXR) signalling pathway on oligodendrocyte differentiation in the demyelinated spinal cord of rats

  1. Yuan-shan Zeng1,7,8,9,10
  1. 1Department of Histology and Embryology, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
  2. 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  3. 3Department of Electron Microscope, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
  4. 4Department of Anatomy, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore
  5. 5State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  6. 6Joint Laboratory of Jinan University and The University of Hong Kong, GHM Institute of CNS Regeneration, Jinan University, Guangzhou, China
  7. 7Key Laboratory for Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering (Sun Yat-sen University), Ministry of Education, Guangzhou, China
  8. 8Institute of Spinal Cord Injury, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
  9. 9Co-innovation Center of Neuroregeneration, Jiangsu, China
  10. 10Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Brain Function and Disease, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
  1. Correspondence to Professor Yuan-Shan Zeng, Department of Histology and Embryology, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, 74# Zhongshan 2nd Road, Guangzhou, China; zengysh{at}mail.sysu.edu.cn
  • Accepted 31 August 2016
  • Published Online First 24 October 2016

Abstract

Objectives In spinal cord demyelination, some oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) remain in the demyelinated region but have a reduced capacity to differentiate into oligodendrocytes. This study investigated whether ‘Governor Vessel’ (GV) electroacupuncture (EA) would promote the differentiation of endogenous OPCs into oligodendrocytes by activating the retinoid X receptor γ (RXR-γ)-mediated signalling pathway.

Methods Adult rats were microinjected with ethidium bromide (EB) into the T10 spinal cord to establish a model of spinal cord demyelination. EB-injected rats remained untreated (EB group, n=26) or received EA treatment (EB+EA group, n=26). A control group (n=26) was also included that underwent dural exposure without EB injection. After euthanasia at 7 days (n=5 per group), 15 days (n=8 per group) or 30 days (n=13 per group), protein expression of RXR-γ in the demyelinated spinal cord was evaluated by immunohistochemistry and Western blotting. In addition, OPCs derived from rat embryonic spinal cord were cultured in vitro, and exogenous 9-cis-RA (retinoic acid) and RXR-γ antagonist HX531 were administered to determine whether RA could activate RXR-γ and promote OPC differentiation.

Results EA was found to increase the numbers of both OPCs and oligodendrocytes expressing RXR-γ and RALDH2, and promote remyelination in the remyelinated spinal cord. Exogenous 9-cis-RA enhanced the differentiation of OPCs into mature oligodendrocytes by activating RXR-γ.

Conclusions The results suggest that EA may activate RXR signalling to promote the differentiation of OPCs into oligodendrocytes in spinal cord demyelination.

Footnotes

  • X-HY and YD contributed equally.

  • Contributors Y-sZ and WW conceived and designed the experiments. X-HY, YD and R-YZ performed the experiments. X-HY, YD, WL, Y-sZ and WW analysed the data. X-HY YD and R-YZ contributed reagents, materials and/or analysis tools. X-HY, YD, WL, E-AL, WW and Y-sZ wrote the paper. All authors approved the final version accepted for publication.

  • Funding The Chinese National Natural Science Foundation (No. 81330028; 8167150879) and The Guangdong Province Natural Science Foundation (No.2014A030313122).

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/