Effects of electroacupuncture and the retinoid X receptor (RXR) signalling pathway on oligodendrocyte differentiation in the demyelinated spinal cord of rats
- Xiao-Hua Yang1,
- Ying Ding1,
- Wen Li2,
- Rong-Yi Zhang1,
- Jin-Lang Wu3,
- Eng-Ang Ling4,
- Wutian Wu2,5,6,
- Yuan-shan Zeng1,7,8,9,10
- 1Department of Histology and Embryology, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
- 2School of Biomedical Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- 3Department of Electron Microscope, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
- 4Department of Anatomy, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore
- 5State Key Laboratory of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- 6Joint Laboratory of Jinan University and The University of Hong Kong, GHM Institute of CNS Regeneration, Jinan University, Guangzhou, China
- 7Key Laboratory for Stem Cells and Tissue Engineering (Sun Yat-sen University), Ministry of Education, Guangzhou, China
- 8Institute of Spinal Cord Injury, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
- 9Co-innovation Center of Neuroregeneration, Jiangsu, China
- 10Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Brain Function and Disease, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China
- Correspondence to Professor Yuan-Shan Zeng, Department of Histology and Embryology, Zhongshan School of Medicine, Sun Yat-sen University, 74# Zhongshan 2nd Road, Guangzhou, China; zengysh{at}mail.sysu.edu.cn
- Accepted 31 August 2016
- Published Online First 24 October 2016
Abstract
Objectives In spinal cord demyelination, some oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) remain in the demyelinated region but have a reduced capacity to differentiate into oligodendrocytes. This study investigated whether ‘Governor Vessel’ (GV) electroacupuncture (EA) would promote the differentiation of endogenous OPCs into oligodendrocytes by activating the retinoid X receptor γ (RXR-γ)-mediated signalling pathway.
Methods Adult rats were microinjected with ethidium bromide (EB) into the T10 spinal cord to establish a model of spinal cord demyelination. EB-injected rats remained untreated (EB group, n=26) or received EA treatment (EB+EA group, n=26). A control group (n=26) was also included that underwent dural exposure without EB injection. After euthanasia at 7 days (n=5 per group), 15 days (n=8 per group) or 30 days (n=13 per group), protein expression of RXR-γ in the demyelinated spinal cord was evaluated by immunohistochemistry and Western blotting. In addition, OPCs derived from rat embryonic spinal cord were cultured in vitro, and exogenous 9-cis-RA (retinoic acid) and RXR-γ antagonist HX531 were administered to determine whether RA could activate RXR-γ and promote OPC differentiation.
Results EA was found to increase the numbers of both OPCs and oligodendrocytes expressing RXR-γ and RALDH2, and promote remyelination in the remyelinated spinal cord. Exogenous 9-cis-RA enhanced the differentiation of OPCs into mature oligodendrocytes by activating RXR-γ.
Conclusions The results suggest that EA may activate RXR signalling to promote the differentiation of OPCs into oligodendrocytes in spinal cord demyelination.
Footnotes
-
X-HY and YD contributed equally.
-
Contributors Y-sZ and WW conceived and designed the experiments. X-HY, YD and R-YZ performed the experiments. X-HY, YD, WL, Y-sZ and WW analysed the data. X-HY YD and R-YZ contributed reagents, materials and/or analysis tools. X-HY, YD, WL, E-AL, WW and Y-sZ wrote the paper. All authors approved the final version accepted for publication.
-
Funding The Chinese National Natural Science Foundation (No. 81330028; 8167150879) and The Guangdong Province Natural Science Foundation (No.2014A030313122).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/