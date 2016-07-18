Suggestions regarding adaptation of the STRICTA guidelines for reporting acupuncture practice and research

Maria T Clark 1 , Richard J Clark 2 , Shane Toohey 3 , Caroline Bradbury-Jones 1 1 Institute of Clinical Sciences, University of Birmingham , Birmingham UK 2 Integrative Healthcare , Birmingham , UK 3 Podiatric Medicine Unit , School of Surgery, University of Western Australia , Perth, Western Australia, Australia Correspondence to Dr Maria T Clark, Institute of Clinical Sciences, University of Birmingham, Birmingham B15 2TT, UK; M.T.Clark{at}bham.ac.uk Accepted 23 June 2016

23 June 2016 Published Online First 18 July 2016

Dear Editor,

We are writing to share some thoughts regarding our use of the STandards for Reporting Interventions in Clinical Trials of Acupuncture (STRICTA) guidelines1 in two recent reviews of acupuncture for plantar heel pain.2 ,3 STRICTA was, of course, designed as a guide for the reporting of acupuncture and similar interventions. We needed to evaluate reporting from particularly diverse sources for review purposes, so we made a number of adaptations to the criteria (detailed below). We felt that some of the original items did not capture enough of the data that we were interested in, so we subdivided them to create some additional items.

STRICTA item 1c addresses the ‘extent to which treatment was varied’. We found this ambiguous; as well as varying between individual patients or practitioners, treatments may vary between successive sessions. To make this distinction, we subdivided this item into 1ci (individualisation) and 1cii (follow-up variation).

Item 4b (‘setting and context’) includes instructions to practitioners and information for …