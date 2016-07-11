Electroacupuncture improves cognitive deficits and activates PPAR-γ in a rat model of Alzheimer's disease
- 1Nursing College, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China
- 2Medical College of Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China
- 3Department of General Surgery, the Affiliated People's Hospital of Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China
- 4Nursing College, Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China
- Correspondence to Professor Gui-Hua Xv, Nursing College, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, No. 138 Xianlin Road, Xianlin University City, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province 210023, China; xgh_88{at}126.com; zhangmin0922234{at}sina.com
- Accepted 9 June 2016
- Published Online First 11 July 2016
Abstract
Background Alzheimer's disease (AD) is an age-associated neurodegenerative disorder that is associated with a progressive impairment of cognition. Acupuncture has protective effects, although the molecular mechanisms are largely unknown. The activation of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor γ (PPAR-γ) has an impact on the pathogenesis of AD.
Objective To test the hypothesis that electroacupuncture (EA) confers therapeutic benefits through activation of PPAR-γ in a rat model of AD.
Methods 80 male Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into four groups (n=20 each): Control (healthy control group), Sham (sham-operated group), AD (untreated AD model group), and AD+EA (AD model group treated with EA). The AD model was induced in the latter two groups by injection of amyloid-β (Aβ)1-40 into the hippocampal CA1 area bilaterally. EA was administered at GV20 and BL23 six times per week for 4 weeks. The rats’ behaviour was examined using the Morris water maze test, and protein expression of Aβ, hyperphosphorylated tau protein (p-Tau), PPAR-γ, and hyperphosphorylated p38 mitogen activated protein kinase (p38MAPK) in the hippocampal CA1 region was examined by immunohistochemistry and Western blotting.
Results EA significantly improved cognitive deficits and reduced Aβ and p-Tau Ser404 protein concentrations in the hippocampal CA1 region. AD decreased PPAR-γ and increased p-p38MAPK, while EA significantly upregulated PPAR-γ expression and significantly downregulated p-p38MAPK expression.
Conclusions Acupuncture at GV20 and BL23 might have a beneficial effect on rats with AD via activation of PPAR-γ and inhibition of p-p38MAPK expression.