Acupuncture for irritable bowel syndrome: 2-year follow-up of a randomised controlled trial
- Hugh MacPherson1,
- Helen Tilbrook1,
- Deborah Agbedjro2,
- Hannah Buckley1,
- Catherine Hewitt1,
- Chris Frost3
- 1Department of Health Sciences, University of York, York, UK
- 2Department of Biostatistics, Kings College London, London, UK
- 3Department of Medical Statistics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Hugh MacPherson, Department of Health Sciences, University of York, Heslington, York YO10 5DD, UK; hugh.macpherson{at}york.ac.uk
- Accepted 23 January 2016
- Published Online First 15 March 2016
Abstract
Background A recent randomised controlled trial (RCT) of acupuncture as a treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) demonstrated sustained benefits over a period of 12 months post-randomisation.
Aim To extend the trial follow-up to evaluate the effects of acupuncture at 24 months post-randomisation.
Methods Patients in primary care with ongoing IBS were recruited to a two-arm pragmatic RCT of acupuncture for IBS. Participants were randomised to the offer of up to 10 weekly sessions of acupuncture plus usual care (n=116 patients) or to continue with usual care alone (n=117). The primary outcome was the self-reported IBS symptom severity score (IBS SSS) measured at 24 months post-randomisation. Analysis was by intention-to-treat using an unstructured multivariate linear model incorporating all repeated measures.
Results The overall response rate was 61%. The adjusted difference in mean IBS SSS at 24 months was −18.28 (95% CI −40.95 to 4.40) in favour of the acupuncture arm. Differences at earlier time points estimated from the multivariate model were: −27.27 (−47.69 to −6.86) at 3 months; −23.69 (−45.17 to −2.21) at 6 months; −24.09 (−45.59 to −2.59) at 9 months; and −23.06 (−44.52 to −1.59) at 12 months.
Conclusions There were no statistically significant differences between the acupuncture and usual care groups in IBS SSS at 24 months post-randomisation, and the point estimate for the mean difference was approximately 80% of the size of the statistically significant results seen at 6, 9 and 12 months.
Trial registration number ISRCTN08827905.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/