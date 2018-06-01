BMAS acupuncture courses

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.
FOUNDATION COURSES last 4 days, either spread over 2 weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. While the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.
‘Earlybird’ discounted price for bookings made and paid for at least three months ahead of the start of the course.
BMAS foundation courses 2018
GLASGOW: Gartnavel General Hospital
1/2 September & 6/7 October 2018
LONDON: NCVO, London N1
Four weekdays: 17-20 September 2018
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ
20/21 October & 17/18 November 2018
LONDON: NCVO, London N1
3/4 November & 1/2 December 2018
BMAS foundation course for nurses
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ 28 September - 1 October 2018
BMAS foundation refresher days
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ
20 June 2018
LONDON: NCVO, London N1
10 October 2018
Further details
Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:
Telephone: 01606 786782 Fax: 01606 786783
Email: admin@thebmas.com
BMAS courses 2018
Electroacupuncture course
The popular BMAS Electroacupuncture Course, a 1 day course with comprehensive presentations and demonstrations and a half-day practical session.
The BMAS has negotiated a special arrangement with Scarborough’s to supply AS Super 4 Digital Electroacupuncture device as part of the course fee. Every delegate will receive this machine which normally retails at £250 plus VAT.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 21 June 2018
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 22 November 2018
Acupuncture and the treatment of osteoarthritis
A new 1 day course on acupuncture as a treatment for osteoarthritis, focussing on the hip, knee and other large joints. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations, with practical sessions to refresh existing skills and/or learn new techniques to improve your expertise in this field.
This course is for regulated health professionals who use acupuncture in their practice and would like to revise or improve their knowledge and skills in the management of patients with osteoarthritis.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 4 July 2018
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 27 September 2018
Acupuncture for headache
NICE guidelines for the treatment of headache include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of headache. A 1 day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 6 September 2018
Acupuncture in pregnancy and childbirth
A 1 day course covering acupuncture for key conditions in pregnancy and childbirth. With lectures from experts in the field, breakout sessions to discuss case scenarios, plus clinical demonstrations. Topics include: nausea/vomiting, pelvic girdle/low back pain, induction of labour, breech presentation, pain relief in labour, and birth preparation.
Course led by David Carr and Jeanne Lythgoe
Location: LONDON N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 14 September 2018
Acupuncture for cancer patients and palliative care - with Dr Jacqueline Filshie
Dr Jacqueline Filshie returns with her popular course on acupuncture in palliative care. This course offers live patient demonstrations, together with lectures on acupuncture for pain and non-pain conditions, and covers safety aspects and future directions. This course is suitable for doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other health professionals working in palliative care settings. Dr Filshie is a Consultant Anaesthetist and an Honorary Senior Lecturer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
Location: LONDON N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 21 September 2018
Self-Acupuncture Course
Self-acupuncture can enable practitioners to better manage their caseload and facilitate self-management by patients. Useful in chronic pain management and in a range of conditions: constitutional symptoms; ENT; respiratory; GIT; musculoskeletal; neurology; psychiatric.
This 1 day course is designed to equip practitioners with the skills to teach patients and/or their carers to use self-acupuncture and covering related issues. Including evidence; patient selection; setting; risk reduction; information and training; contraindication and precautions;service delivery and follow-up; medicolegal aspects. Course consists of lectures, small group work sessions, patient/caregiver involvement and demonstrations.
Course led by Graham Leng and max forrester
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 12 October 2018
The Back Pain Course
A 1 day course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of back pain. Our popular course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.
Course led by Mike Cummings
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 18 October 2018
National and international meetings
BMAS Autumn Scientific Meeting 2018
Location: Hilton Hotel Paddington
Date: Saturday 13 October 2018
The Journey of the Needle
Location: The Evoluon, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Date: 28–30 September 2018 www.journeyoftheneedle.com
Further details
Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:
Telephone: 01606 786782 Fax: 01606 786783
Email: admin@thebmas.com
Footnotes
Funding The authors have not declared a specific grant for this research from any funding agency in the public, commercial or not-for-profit sectors.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Not required.
Provenance and peer review Commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.