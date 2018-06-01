BMAS acupuncture courses

THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.

FOUNDATION COURSES last 4 days, either spread over 2 weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. While the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.

BMAS courses 2018

Electroacupuncture course The popular BMAS Electroacupuncture Course, a 1 day course with comprehensive presentations and demonstrations and a half-day practical session. The BMAS has negotiated a special arrangement with Scarborough’s to supply AS Super 4 Digital Electroacupuncture device as part of the course fee. Every delegate will receive this machine which normally retails at £250 plus VAT. Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 21 June 2018 Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 22 November 2018

Acupuncture and the treatment of osteoarthritis A new 1 day course on acupuncture as a treatment for osteoarthritis, focussing on the hip, knee and other large joints. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations, with practical sessions to refresh existing skills and/or learn new techniques to improve your expertise in this field. This course is for regulated health professionals who use acupuncture in their practice and would like to revise or improve their knowledge and skills in the management of patients with osteoarthritis. Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 4 July 2018 Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 27 September 2018

Acupuncture for headache NICE guidelines for the treatment of headache include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of headache. A 1 day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions. Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 6 September 2018

Acupuncture in pregnancy and childbirth A 1 day course covering acupuncture for key conditions in pregnancy and childbirth. With lectures from experts in the field, breakout sessions to discuss case scenarios, plus clinical demonstrations. Topics include: nausea/vomiting, pelvic girdle/low back pain, induction of labour, breech presentation, pain relief in labour, and birth preparation. Course led by David Carr and Jeanne Lythgoe Location: LONDON N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 14 September 2018

Acupuncture for cancer patients and palliative care - with Dr Jacqueline Filshie Dr Jacqueline Filshie returns with her popular course on acupuncture in palliative care. This course offers live patient demonstrations, together with lectures on acupuncture for pain and non-pain conditions, and covers safety aspects and future directions. This course is suitable for doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other health professionals working in palliative care settings. Dr Filshie is a Consultant Anaesthetist and an Honorary Senior Lecturer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. Location: LONDON N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 21 September 2018

Self-Acupuncture Course Self-acupuncture can enable practitioners to better manage their caseload and facilitate self-management by patients. Useful in chronic pain management and in a range of conditions: constitutional symptoms; ENT; respiratory; GIT; musculoskeletal; neurology; psychiatric. This 1 day course is designed to equip practitioners with the skills to teach patients and/or their carers to use self-acupuncture and covering related issues. Including evidence; patient selection; setting; risk reduction; information and training; contraindication and precautions;service delivery and follow-up; medicolegal aspects. Course consists of lectures, small group work sessions, patient/caregiver involvement and demonstrations. Course led by Graham Leng and max forrester Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 12 October 2018