Acupuncture relieves motion sickness via the IRβ-ERK1/2-dependent insulin receptor signalling pathway

Article Text
Abstract
Objective Acupuncture has been widely used for the treatment of motion sickness (MS), but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. The aim of this research was to study the mechanism of acupuncture in the treatment of MS.
Methods To observe the effects of acupuncture in the treatment of MS, 80 rats were randomised into five groups that were subjected to acceleration and either remained untreated (CTRL), or received restraint (REST), scopolamine (SCOP) or acupuncture at SP4 (sham) or PC6+ST36 (verum) acupuncture points. To study the mechanism underlying the effects of acupuncture in the treatment of MS, 48 rats were randomised into three groups: acupuncture+extracellular regulated protein kinases (ERK) 1/2 inhibitor (ERKinh), acupuncture+insulin receptor (IR) antagonist (IRant), and acupuncture+vehicle (VEH). After acceleration, the MS index (MSI) and spontaneous activity (SA) of the rats were recorded. Serum stress hormones, Fos-positive cells, c-fos mRNA in the vestibular nucleus, and IRβ-, p-IRβ-, ERK1/2- and p-ERK1/2-positive cells in the dorsal motor nucleus of the vagus nerve (DMV) were detected.
Results After acceleration, MS symptoms in the PC6+ST36 and SCOP groups were reduced compared with the CTRL, REST, and SP4 groups. The number of p-IRβ- and p-ERK1/2-positive cells and insulin levels were higher in the PC6+ST36 group than in the CTRL, REST, and SP4 groups. After ERK1/2 inhibitor and IR antagonist treatment, MS symptoms in the VEH group were lower than in the ERKinh and IRant groups.
Conclusions Our study demonstrates that acupuncture significantly alleviates MS through the IRβ-ERK1/2-dependent insulin receptor signalling pathway in the DMV
- acupuncture
- physiology
- gastroenterology)
- neurophysiology
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
DT, FM and XC contributed equally.
Contributors Dawei Tian, Fengfeng Mo and Xingjian Cai contributed equally to this work. Dawei Tian, Min Li, Wei Gu and Fengfeng Mo participated in the study design. Fengfeng Mo, Xingjian Cai and Zhiyuan Miao performed the animal experiments. Feng Xiao, Yifang Chang, Lusha Wu and Yuxiao Tang measured the protein and gene expression. DaweI Tian, Fengfeng Mo, Xin Wang, Chen Ye, and Xiaolu Qian analysed the data. Min Li, Dawei Tian and Fengfeng Mo performed the statistical analysis, and drafted and revised the manuscript.
Funding This study was supported by the Second Military Medical University Youth Fund (grant no. 2011QN03) , the Military Youth Fund (grant no. 14QNP084), the Key Project of the 13th National Five Year Plan, China (grant no. AKJ15J001) and the 12th National Five Year Plan, China (grant no. DKJ12J158, AKJ11J002 and AKJ11J003).
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Correction notice This article has been updated since it first published. The secondary headings have been updated to read IRβ rather than IR-beta.
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.