Effects of scalp electroacupuncture on the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway and apoptosis of hippocampal neurons in a rat model of cerebral palsy

Abstract
Background Substantial evidence from clinical reports has established that most cerebral palsy (CP) patients benefit from a comprehensive rehabilitation exercise training programme. Such advances are enhanced when scalp electroacupuncture (EA), applied at a location corresponding to the projection of the motor area, is combined with rehabilitation exercise training. However, little information exists regarding the mechanistic basis for these effects.
Objective To examine whether EA stimulation within the scalp projection location of the motor area can inhibit apoptosis of hippocampal neurons by regulating the PI3k/Akt signalling pathway in a rat model of CP.
Methods Fifty male Sprague-Dawley rats underwent surgical modelling of CP. Five were used to confirm successful establishment of the model and the remaining 45 rats were randomly divided into one of three groups that remained untreated (CP group, n=15) or received EA treatment alone (CP+EA group, n=15) or EA in combination with a PI3K/Akt inhibitor (CP+EA+LY294002 group, n=15)). An otherwise healthy negative control group of rats undergoing sham surgery was also included (Control group, n=15). In the CP+EA and CP+EA+LY294002 groups, EA was applied to the scalp surface at alocation corresponding to the projection of the motor area. Basso, Beattie and Bresnahan (BBB) locomotor scores, hippocampal protein expression of Akt and p-Akt (by Western blot analysis) and neuronal apoptosis in hippocampal tissue (by histopathology) were assessed at 7, 14 and 21 days post-CP induction.
Results CP rats receiving scalp EA treatment demonstrated improved behavioural scores, less hippocampal neuronal apoptosis and higher expression levels of Akt and p-Akt (p<0.05) at all time points studied compared with untreated CP rats. There were no significant differences observed between CP+EA+LY294002 and untreated CP model groups.
Conclusions The effects of scalp EA on the PI3K/ Akt signalling pathway may represent one of the mechanisms involved in the inhibition of hippocampal neuronal apoptosis and improvement of deficits associated with CP in a rat model.
Introduction
Cerebral palsy (CP), a major disabling neurological condition in children, has shown an increase in incidence of late.1 2 Accordingly, effective therapeutic methods for rehabilitation, promotion of the return of brain function, and recovery of motor function in children with CP represent important areas of investigation in current medical research.3 While a number of approaches have been applied to the treatment of CP,4 5 a relatively recent tactic has involved the use of electroacupuncture (EA).6 This therapy appears to be effective at increasing the activity of limbs, relieving pain caused by spasms, and improving sleep disorders and bladder function.7 8 While the capacity for EA to reduce spasms and improve brain function in children with CP has been demonstrated, the specific mechanisms underyling these effects remain unclear.9 Results from preclinical studies of other diseases have indicated that EA alters a number of different signalling pathways.10–12 Therefore, based on clinical evidence for the beneficial effects of EAapplied to the scalp at a location corresponding to the projection of the motor area for the treatment of CP in children, we directed our efforts at examining the effects of EA at this site on the P13K/Akt signalling pathway in a rat model of CP. Specifically, the aims of the present study were to establish a rat model of CP and, using a PI3K/Akt inhibitor (LY294002), assess the effects of EA on movement, behaviour and hippocampal neuronal apoptosis in relation to the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway.
Methods
Laboratory animals
Male Sprague-Dawley rats (n=65, 7 days old, clean grade, weighing 20±5 g) were purchased from Beijing Golden Muyang Experimental Animal Breeding Co Ltd (certificate number: SCXK (Beijing) 2010–0001). The rats were maintained under standard laboratory conditions at the animal experiment centre of the College of Life Science and Bioengineering, Beijing Agricultural University. Animals were provided with food and water ad libitum and allowed to adapt to the laboratory conditions for at least 1 week before use in the experiments. All animal experimental procedures were reviewed and approved by the Laboratory Animals Ethics Committee at Huai’an Maternity and Child Care Hospital (reference no. 030704/2014) and were conducted in accordance with local guidelines for animal welfare consistent with the National Research Council’s ‘Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals’ (National Academies Press, Washington, DC, USA).
CP model establishment
According to a random number table, the rats were allocated to a negative control group that underwent sham surgery (Control group, n=15) or a CP model group (n=50). The CP group was established according to the criteria of the International HIE Experimental Animal Model, as previously described.13 After induction of anaesthesia using an intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection of 10% chloral hydrate (catalogue no. C0073, Biochemical Reagents, China), the rats were secured on a board. Under anaesthesia, the left common carotid arteries were ligated and coagulated using a 0 suture line (nylon monofilaments for MCAO (Level A1), catalogue no. 1618–50, Beijing Shaodong Biotechnology Co Ltd, China). All rats were then immediately placed into an XBS-02B rat hypoxia box at 37°C containing 8% oxygen and 92% nitrogen, which was introduced at a rate of 1 L/min (Hangzhou Aipu Instrument Equipment Co Ltd, Jiangsu, China). The entire hypoxia process was monitored using an oxygen-measuring instrument. After maintaining this level of hypoxia for 2 hours, the rats were quickly removed from the box. Five of the 50 experimental rats were randomly selected for examination using neurobehavioural tests and histopathological assays to verify the successful establishment of the animal model of CP.14 The remaining 45 CP rats were subdivided into three groups according to a random number table (n=15 each): (1) a CP group that remained untreated; (2) a CP+EA group that received EA only; and (3) a CP+EA+LY294002 group that received both EA and PI3K/Akt inhibitor.
Experimental design
The rats were injected with 10 µL dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO; catalogue no. D2650, Yayu, China) into their lateral ventricles 20 min before undergoing a sham procedure (Control group) or CP modelling procedure (all other groups). In addition to DMSO, rats in the CP+EA+LY294002 group also received an intraventricular injection of LY294002 (catalogue no. S1737, Taizhe Ruida, China) 20 min before the CP modelling procedure. Briefly, after achieving effective anaesthesia with 10% chloral hydrate (4 mL/kg, i.p.), the rat’s head was immobilised in a stereotaxic instrument. The position of the ventricle was determined according to coordinates of the rat brain in a stereotaxic atlas.15 After ascertaining that the micro-syringe needle had been inserted over the site corresponding to the bregma, the drug solutions were injected slowly and the needle was rapidly withdrawn. Following recovery from surgery, the rats were maintained under standard laboratory conditions with no intervention.
Rats in the Control group were subjected to a sham procedure, which consisted of separation (but not ligation) of the common carotid artery 20 min after DMSO injection. Rats in the (untreated) CP group were subjected to the CP modelling procedure after DMSO injection and maintained under standard laboratory conditions with no further intervention. Rats in the CP+EA group were subjected to the CP modelling procedure after DMSO injection. Then, after 2 days of observing behaviour indicative of CP, EA was administered according to the criteria established by the ‘international standard scheme of the head points’.16 The rats received scalp EA at a point in MS6 corresponding to the upper point of projection of the motor area (0.5 cm posterior to the midpoint of the antero-posterior midline of the head) and a lower point in MS10 in the region extending diagonally to the juncture between the eyebrow–occipital line and the anterior border of the corner of temporal hairline–if the temporal hairline was indistinct, a vertical line was drawn upward from the middle point of the zygomatic arch to the eyebrow–occipital line, 5 cm proximal to the intersection of the two lines. According to stereotaxic coordinates of the rat brain,17 sterile disposable stainless steel needles (length 26 mm, diameter 0.4 mm; Suzhou Medical Appliance in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China) were then inserted at an oblique angle (approximately 30°) into the subaponeurotic space to a depth of 5 mm. The positive and negative electrodes were connected to the two points (upper and lower motor areas, respectively) and a continuous wave was delivered using a BT701-1B type apparatus (Shanghai Medical Instrument Factory, China) at 2 Hz for 3 min. The current intensity, output voltage and pulse width were 3.5 mA, 2–4 V and 0.2 ms, respectively, and treatment was administered daily for a total of 21 days. Rats in the CP+EA+LY294002 group were subjected to the same EA treatment as described above in addition to receiving a lateral ventricle injection of 10 µM LY294002 20 min before induction of the CP model.
BBB motor function score
On days 7, 14 and 21 after induction of CP, five rats from each group were randomly selected for evaluation of motor function using Basso, Beattie and Bresnahan (BBB) motor function rating scores.18 Three professionally trained raters simultaneously evaluated each rat from different directions.
Histopathology
After completion of motor function testing, histopathology and Western blotting was conducted simultaneously. Briefly, five rats from each of the three time periods sampled (7, 14 or 21 days) were anaesthetised with 10% chloral hydrate (4 mL/kg i.p.), then underwent cardiac perfusion with 4% paraformaldehyde. The left hippocampus was extracted and half of it was fixedd in 4% paraformaldehyde, dehydrated in ethyl alcohol and paraffin-embedded. Serial sections of 5 µm thickness were cut and eight slices from each rat were subjected to a terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labelling (TUNEL) assay (catalogue no. MK1020, Boster, China), performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Three brain slices from each group were selected for analysis. The number of positive cells was counted within five different areas of each hippocampal slice and images were recorded. Three adjacent slices of each rat’s hippocampus were chosen and five non-overlapping images of each slice were randomly selected and assessed at 10×40 magnification. The average number of apoptotic positive cells in 15 viewing areas was calculated for each rat, and averaged for each group.
Western blotting
The other half of the left hippocampus of five rats from each of the three time periods sampled (7, 14 or 21 days) was used to test hippocampal protein expression levels of Akt and p-Akt, which were determined using Western blotting and expressed relative to β-actin.19 The tissue was added to cracking liquid in a 1:10 ratio, homogenised and centrifuged at 31 390 g for 1 hour at 4°C. An aliquot was removed from the supernatant to assess protein levels using the Coomassie brilliant blue G250 binding method. Protein concentrations were then determined based on concentrations and absorbance of bovine serum albumin solution. Sodium dodecyl sulfate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) was performed in 7.5% acrylamide gel followed by transfer of the sample to a nitrocellulose membrane. Tris-buffered saline and Tween 20 (TTBS) buffer solution containing 5% skimmed milk powder was added and incubated for 3 hours to block non-specific binding. The membrane was then transferred to the hybrid bag and the first antibody, namely β-actin, Akt antibody or p-Akt (catalogue no. 4967, 9272 and 9271, respectively; Cell Signalling Technology Company, Danvers, MA, USA), was added at 1:300 dilution. The bag was then sealed and maintained at 4°C overnight. Subsequently, the second antibody (1:500 dilution, anti-Goat IgG (H+L) antibody, DyLight 800-labelled, catalogue no. 5230–0411, Seajet Scientific, China) was added, and the membrane was incubated for 1 hour at room temperature and washed. After reacting with enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) substrate for 1–3 min, the membrane was exposed in the dark for gel imaging analysis.
Statistical analysis
Data are expressed as mean±SD. The data were analysed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) version 17.0 (SPSS Inc, Chicago, IL, USA). Groups were compared using one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) with post-hoc Student-Newman-Keuls tests. The statistical significance for all tests was set at p<0.05.
Results
Behavioural assessment results
As shown in figure 1, before EA treatment, the BBB motor function rating scores in the untreated CP group were significantly decreased in the 15 successfully modelled rats as compared with the Control group during each of the three periods studied (7 days: 6.41±0.27 vs 19.26±0.14; 14 days: 7.23±0.25 vs 19.13±0.17; 21 days: 9.17±0.31 vs 20.21±0.13; all p<0.001). While BBB motor function rating scores of the CP+EA group were significantly lower than those of the control group at all three time points (7 days: 8.16±0.22 vs 19.26±0.14; 14 days: 11.26±0.34 vs 19.13±0.17; 21 days: 13.3±0.17 vs 20.21±0.13; all p<0.001), they were significantly increased relative to those of the CP model group at all three time points (7 days: 8.16±0.22 vs 6.41±0.27; 14 days: 11.26±0.34 vs 7.23±0.25; 21 days: 13.3±0.17 vs 9.17±0.31; all p<0.01). The CP+EA+LY294002 group showed significantly decreased scores as compared with the control group (7 days: 6.37±0.28 vs 19.26±0.14; 14 days: 6.97±0.31 vs 19.13±0.17; 21 days: 9.52±0.16 vs 21.21±0.13; all p<0.001) and the CP+EA group (7 days: 6.37±0.28 vs 8.16±0.22; 14 days: 6.97±0.31 vs 11.26±0.34; 21 days: 9.52±0.16 vs 13.3±0.17; all p<0.01) at all three time periods sampled. Motor function rating scores of the CP+EA+LY294002 group were not significantly different from that of the CP model group at any of the time periods sampled (p>0.05).
Histopathology
Tissue sections from the Control group showed neurons that were intact and uniform in structure. In the CP model group at 7 days, the tissues showed interstitial oedema with enlarged and deeply stained nuclei. Almost all the neurons appeared to show atrophy and severe injury. The brain tissue of the CP+EA group at 7 days showed less interstitial oedema. Some of the neurons were deeply stained and appeared to show karyopycnosis and injury, but to a lesser degree than that of the untreated CPgroup. Neuronal changes within the CP+EA+LY294002 group were similar to those observed within the CP group. A summary of the tissue histopathology from the four groups at 14 days is presented in figure 2. The Control group showed neurons that were intact (figure 2A). The hippocampus of the untreated CP group showed neurons that remained deeply stained with a considerable number of ghost cells visible (figure 2B). The hippocampus of the CP+EA group showed very little oedema with most cells showing an intact cell structure, but ghost cells remained present (figure 2C). Finally, the CP+EA+LY294002 group showed an extensive number of ghost cells between neurons (figure 2D). At 21 days, all four groups showed varying degrees of recovery in their brain tissue samples. Maximal degrees of recovery were observed within the CP+EA group compared with that observed within the CP and CP+EA+LY294002 groups.
As shown in figure 2E, at all time points, apoptotic cell counts in the CP model group were significantly increased compared with that obtained at the same time points within the Control group (p<0.001). The CP+EA group showed decreased numbers of apoptotic cells compared with both the CP and CP+EA+LY294002 groups at all three time periods studied (p<0.01 each). The number of apoptotic cells in the CP, CP+EA and CP+EA+LY294002 groups were all increased compared with that of the Control group (p<0.001). No statistically significant differences were observed between the untreated CP and CP+EA+LY294002 groups at any of the time periods studied (p>0.05).
Hippocampal expression of Akt and p-Akt
Figure 3 illustrates the results from the Western blotting for levels of hippocampal Akt and p-Akt lprotein expression in the four groups at 14 days. Expression of both Akt and P-Akt in the CP, CP+EA and CP+EA+LY294002 groups were significantly decreased compared with that of the Control group at each of the three periods studied (p<0.001, each; figure 3B and C). The CP+EA group showed increased expression of both Akt and p-Akt compared with that of the CP and CP+EA+LY294002 groups (both p<0.01) at all three time points. No significant differences were obtained between the untreated CP group and the CP+EA+LY294002 group (p>0.05). Overall the results indicated that LY294002 inhibited-phosphorylation of Akt suppressed the apparent positive effects of EA in this CP rat model.
Discussion
Considerable research effort has recently been directed toward prevention and treatment of CP, and studies in various animal models have shown that hypoxia–ischaemia induced brain injury produces significant pathogenic changes that can model CP.20 21 It is known that neurons subjected to such injury show differential sensitivities to damage, and that the hippocampus is one of the areas that is most susceptible to apoptosis.22 Therefore, timely reversal of neuronal apoptosis within the hippocampal structures represents a key strategy for the treatment of hypoxic-ischaemic brain damage.
Findings from previous studies have demonstrated that the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway regulates the processes involved in cerebral ischaemia and hypoxia.23 24 However, whether it is involved in the apoptosis of hippocampal neurons during cerebral ischaemia and hypoxia injury in CP, and whether it plays a regulatory role in the rehabilitation therapy of CP, remains to be determined. The PI3K/Akt signalling pathway is a classical signal transduction pathway associated with anti-apoptosis and promotion of neuronal survival.25 LY294002 is a specific inhibitor of the Akt upstream kinase PI3K that competes for inhibition of adenosine 5’-triphosphate binding to the catalytic subunit of PI3K.26 This inhibition of PI3K in turn leads to a reduction in the phosphorylation of Akt.27 Therefore, LY294002 is widely used in the study of PI3K biological function.
In this study, we examined the effects of scalp EA according to the ‘international standard scheme of the head points’ at regions of the scalp corresponding to the projection of the motor area with or without application of a specific inhibitor of PI3K (LY294002) in a rat model of CP. Parameters assessed in our study included BBB motor function scores, hippocampal neuronal apoptosis and PI3K/Akt signalling pathway phosphorylation. Current acupuncture therapy for CP in China consists of traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy combined with contemporary medical theory as applied to a localised region of the cerebral cortex. Collation of these two approaches has shown encouraging results in both protection against brain injury and promotion of recovery, as shown in both long-term clinical andexperimental studies. In the CP model group, we observed significant reductions in the BBB motor function scores at all time periods, along with significantly decreased p-Akt and Akt protein expression levels and apoptosis within hippocampal neurons. Such findings indicate that cerebral ischaemia reduces PI3k/Akt signalling pathway phosphorylation and promotes neuronal apoptosis, which then affects neuromotor functions. Following EA treatment to the scalp surface projection of the motor area in these CP rats, limb function showed varying degrees of recovery as a function of treatment duration. Moreover, hippocampal p-Akt and Akt protein expressions were increased and apoptosis was reduced. In this way, EA of the scalp surface projection of the motor area appears to exert beneficial effects on a number of parameters associated with CP and improve the recovery of neuromotor function. The CP+EA+LY294002 group was included herein to substantiate the role of the PI3K/Akt pathway in CP and the effects of EA. In the CP+EA+LY294002 group, motor function scores, hippocampal p-Akt and Akt protein expression and neuronal apoptosis were all similar to that observed in the untreated CP model group. These findings suggest that the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway is involved in neuronal apoptosis associated with hypoxic-ischaemic CP.
In conclusion, we have shown that CP can be improved by EA stimulation of the scalp at a location corresponding to the projection of the motor area, including restoration of neurological function, in a rat model of CP. These improvements in behavioural indices of CP were associated with significant reductions in hippocampal neuronal apoptosis along with activation of the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway.
Acknowledgments
We would like to thank Professor Xiuhua Lv for his support and technical guidance.
