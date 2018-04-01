Effects of scalp electroacupuncture on the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway and apoptosis of hippocampal neurons in a rat model of cerebral palsy

Cerebral palsy (CP), a major disabling neurological condition in children, has shown an increase in incidence of late. 1 2 Accordingly, effective therapeutic methods for rehabilitation, promotion of the return of brain function, and recovery of motor function in children with CP represent important areas of investigation in current medical research. 3 While a number of approaches have been applied to the treatment of CP, 4 5 a relatively recent tactic has involved the use of electroacupuncture (EA). 6 This therapy appears to be effective at increasing the activity of limbs, relieving pain caused by spasms, and improving sleep disorders and bladder function. 7 8 While the capacity for EA to reduce spasms and improve brain function in children with CP has been demonstrated, the specific mechanisms underyling these effects remain unclear. 9 Results from preclinical studies of other diseases have indicated that EA alters a number of different signalling pathways. 10–12 Therefore, based on clinical evidence for the beneficial effects of EAapplied to the scalp at a location corresponding to the projection of the motor area for the treatment of CP in children, we directed our efforts at examining the effects of EA at this site on the P13K/Akt signalling pathway in a rat model of CP. Specifically, the aims of the present study were to establish a rat model of CP and, using a PI3K/Akt inhibitor (LY294002), assess the effects of EA on movement, behaviour and hippocampal neuronal apoptosis in relation to the PI3K/Akt signalling pathway.

Methods

Laboratory animals Male Sprague-Dawley rats (n=65, 7 days old, clean grade, weighing 20±5 g) were purchased from Beijing Golden Muyang Experimental Animal Breeding Co Ltd (certificate number: SCXK (Beijing) 2010–0001). The rats were maintained under standard laboratory conditions at the animal experiment centre of the College of Life Science and Bioengineering, Beijing Agricultural University. Animals were provided with food and water ad libitum and allowed to adapt to the laboratory conditions for at least 1 week before use in the experiments. All animal experimental procedures were reviewed and approved by the Laboratory Animals Ethics Committee at Huai’an Maternity and Child Care Hospital (reference no. 030704/2014) and were conducted in accordance with local guidelines for animal welfare consistent with the National Research Council’s ‘Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals’ (National Academies Press, Washington, DC, USA).

CP model establishment According to a random number table, the rats were allocated to a negative control group that underwent sham surgery (Control group, n=15) or a CP model group (n=50). The CP group was established according to the criteria of the International HIE Experimental Animal Model, as previously described.13 After induction of anaesthesia using an intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection of 10% chloral hydrate (catalogue no. C0073, Biochemical Reagents, China), the rats were secured on a board. Under anaesthesia, the left common carotid arteries were ligated and coagulated using a 0 suture line (nylon monofilaments for MCAO (Level A1), catalogue no. 1618–50, Beijing Shaodong Biotechnology Co Ltd, China). All rats were then immediately placed into an XBS-02B rat hypoxia box at 37°C containing 8% oxygen and 92% nitrogen, which was introduced at a rate of 1 L/min (Hangzhou Aipu Instrument Equipment Co Ltd, Jiangsu, China). The entire hypoxia process was monitored using an oxygen-measuring instrument. After maintaining this level of hypoxia for 2 hours, the rats were quickly removed from the box. Five of the 50 experimental rats were randomly selected for examination using neurobehavioural tests and histopathological assays to verify the successful establishment of the animal model of CP.14 The remaining 45 CP rats were subdivided into three groups according to a random number table (n=15 each): (1) a CP group that remained untreated; (2) a CP+EA group that received EA only; and (3) a CP+EA+LY294002 group that received both EA and PI3K/Akt inhibitor.

Experimental design The rats were injected with 10 µL dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO; catalogue no. D2650, Yayu, China) into their lateral ventricles 20 min before undergoing a sham procedure (Control group) or CP modelling procedure (all other groups). In addition to DMSO, rats in the CP+EA+LY294002 group also received an intraventricular injection of LY294002 (catalogue no. S1737, Taizhe Ruida, China) 20 min before the CP modelling procedure. Briefly, after achieving effective anaesthesia with 10% chloral hydrate (4 mL/kg, i.p.), the rat’s head was immobilised in a stereotaxic instrument. The position of the ventricle was determined according to coordinates of the rat brain in a stereotaxic atlas.15 After ascertaining that the micro-syringe needle had been inserted over the site corresponding to the bregma, the drug solutions were injected slowly and the needle was rapidly withdrawn. Following recovery from surgery, the rats were maintained under standard laboratory conditions with no intervention. Rats in the Control group were subjected to a sham procedure, which consisted of separation (but not ligation) of the common carotid artery 20 min after DMSO injection. Rats in the (untreated) CP group were subjected to the CP modelling procedure after DMSO injection and maintained under standard laboratory conditions with no further intervention. Rats in the CP+EA group were subjected to the CP modelling procedure after DMSO injection. Then, after 2 days of observing behaviour indicative of CP, EA was administered according to the criteria established by the ‘international standard scheme of the head points’.16 The rats received scalp EA at a point in MS6 corresponding to the upper point of projection of the motor area (0.5 cm posterior to the midpoint of the antero-posterior midline of the head) and a lower point in MS10 in the region extending diagonally to the juncture between the eyebrow–occipital line and the anterior border of the corner of temporal hairline–if the temporal hairline was indistinct, a vertical line was drawn upward from the middle point of the zygomatic arch to the eyebrow–occipital line, 5 cm proximal to the intersection of the two lines. According to stereotaxic coordinates of the rat brain,17 sterile disposable stainless steel needles (length 26 mm, diameter 0.4 mm; Suzhou Medical Appliance in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China) were then inserted at an oblique angle (approximately 30°) into the subaponeurotic space to a depth of 5 mm. The positive and negative electrodes were connected to the two points (upper and lower motor areas, respectively) and a continuous wave was delivered using a BT701-1B type apparatus (Shanghai Medical Instrument Factory, China) at 2 Hz for 3 min. The current intensity, output voltage and pulse width were 3.5 mA, 2–4 V and 0.2 ms, respectively, and treatment was administered daily for a total of 21 days. Rats in the CP+EA+LY294002 group were subjected to the same EA treatment as described above in addition to receiving a lateral ventricle injection of 10 µM LY294002 20 min before induction of the CP model.

BBB motor function score On days 7, 14 and 21 after induction of CP, five rats from each group were randomly selected for evaluation of motor function using Basso, Beattie and Bresnahan (BBB) motor function rating scores.18 Three professionally trained raters simultaneously evaluated each rat from different directions.

Histopathology After completion of motor function testing, histopathology and Western blotting was conducted simultaneously. Briefly, five rats from each of the three time periods sampled (7, 14 or 21 days) were anaesthetised with 10% chloral hydrate (4 mL/kg i.p.), then underwent cardiac perfusion with 4% paraformaldehyde. The left hippocampus was extracted and half of it was fixedd in 4% paraformaldehyde, dehydrated in ethyl alcohol and paraffin-embedded. Serial sections of 5 µm thickness were cut and eight slices from each rat were subjected to a terminal deoxynucleotidyl transferase dUTP nick end labelling (TUNEL) assay (catalogue no. MK1020, Boster, China), performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Three brain slices from each group were selected for analysis. The number of positive cells was counted within five different areas of each hippocampal slice and images were recorded. Three adjacent slices of each rat’s hippocampus were chosen and five non-overlapping images of each slice were randomly selected and assessed at 10×40 magnification. The average number of apoptotic positive cells in 15 viewing areas was calculated for each rat, and averaged for each group.

Western blotting The other half of the left hippocampus of five rats from each of the three time periods sampled (7, 14 or 21 days) was used to test hippocampal protein expression levels of Akt and p-Akt, which were determined using Western blotting and expressed relative to β-actin.19 The tissue was added to cracking liquid in a 1:10 ratio, homogenised and centrifuged at 31 390 g for 1 hour at 4°C. An aliquot was removed from the supernatant to assess protein levels using the Coomassie brilliant blue G250 binding method. Protein concentrations were then determined based on concentrations and absorbance of bovine serum albumin solution. Sodium dodecyl sulfate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (SDS-PAGE) was performed in 7.5% acrylamide gel followed by transfer of the sample to a nitrocellulose membrane. Tris-buffered saline and Tween 20 (TTBS) buffer solution containing 5% skimmed milk powder was added and incubated for 3 hours to block non-specific binding. The membrane was then transferred to the hybrid bag and the first antibody, namely β-actin, Akt antibody or p-Akt (catalogue no. 4967, 9272 and 9271, respectively; Cell Signalling Technology Company, Danvers, MA, USA), was added at 1:300 dilution. The bag was then sealed and maintained at 4°C overnight. Subsequently, the second antibody (1:500 dilution, anti-Goat IgG (H+L) antibody, DyLight 800-labelled, catalogue no. 5230–0411, Seajet Scientific, China) was added, and the membrane was incubated for 1 hour at room temperature and washed. After reacting with enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) substrate for 1–3 min, the membrane was exposed in the dark for gel imaging analysis.