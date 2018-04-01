Acupuncture ‘dose’ (number of treatments) and insurance benefits in the USA

However, few studies have examined factors associated with the number of acupuncture treatments completed. Previously, we found that educational attainment and lower out-of-pocket cost are associated with a full course of acupuncture (≥6 treatments) versus a short course (1–5 treatments), 22 but the use of insurance benefits has not been investigated as a factor in acupuncture use. Acupuncture use in the USA has increased in recent decades but remains low. 23 24 Use is most prevalent among adults who are white, educated, female and have a higher income. 12 25 26 This study examined the characteristics of US adults who used acupuncture and who completed a full course, including demographics, health status and the use of insurance benefits among acupuncture users.

Although a short course of treatment may be sufficient in some cases, people use acupuncture most often for chronic conditions, which are likely to require a series of treatments for optimal results. Musculoskeletal pain is the most common reason why patients seek acupuncture. 12–15 Pain is also the most common reason for medical visits, representing 21% of visits to physicians. 16 Pharmaceutical pain medications have limited efficacy and considerable side effects. 17–21 By contrast, acupuncture is a relatively safe, non-pharmaceutical pain treatment.

An adequate treatment dose, including a sufficient number of acupuncture treatments, is important for the clinical effectiveness of acupuncture for common conditions. 1–3 Acupuncture has been shown to be effective compared with usual care for the treatment of common pain conditions, including low back and neck pain, osteoarthritis and headaches. 4 5 Although clinical trials for acupuncture typically include 10–12 treatments or more, optimal dosing for acupuncture is not fully understood and clinical guidelines including acupuncture do not describe any minimum dose that would constitute a full course of treatment for a given condition. 6–11

Statistical analyses were conducted with Stata 12.1, accounting for the complex survey sample design. All analyses used the NHIS sample adult weights because these weights are appropriate for adults who responded to questions about acupuncture use.

We used adjusted logistic regression to estimate the odds of acupuncture use versus non-use and a full treatment course versus a short course. The model included all identified covariates to isolate the independent effects of each covariate. We conducted two sensitivity analyses: we examined the results of stepwise addition of covariates to the model and we excluded adults aged ≥65. Although the wide variation in insurance plan characteristics affects all ages and describing insurance plan characteristics was beyond our scope, the type of insurance used by people aged 18–64 tends to be different from that used by older adults, who have access to Medicare (together with a variety of supplemental insurance options).

Using cross-tabulations, we assessed differences in the characteristics of people in the analytical sample who used a full course of acupuncture, a short course or none. Among acupuncture users, we examined characteristics of those who used a full course versus a short course within subgroups: those who did and did not use insurance to pay for some or all of the cost. To account for the complex survey data, we used design-based F-tests to examine the unadjusted associations between the outcome variables and each of the covariates.

Missing data for poverty level were imputed by survey administrators using multiple imputation. 30 We excluded observations with missing data (on past-year acupuncture use, education, self-reported health status, health insurance coverage and, among users, use of acupuncture benefits), which represented 3.3% of observations. We had complete data for the remaining covariates.

Similar to previous research, we primarily selected core demographic covariates. We included a measure of multiple chronic conditions to expand patient health status, in addition to self-reported health status. Covariates included: age (18–39, 40–64, ≥65); sex (male, female); race/ethnicity (white, Hispanic, black, other); education (less than high school, high school, some college, college or advanced degree); poverty level (<200%, 200–500%, ≥500%); self-reported health status (excellent, very good, good, fair or poor); multiple chronic conditions (<2, ≥2) 29 ; health insurance coverage (not covered, covered) and US census region (South, Northeast, Midwest, West).

Our primary outcomes of interest were related to acupuncture use. Outcome variables were having seen a practitioner for acupuncture in the past year (queried as the past 12 months) and the number of acupuncture treatments. In addition, we created an indicator among users for short-course acupuncture (1–5 treatments) versus a full course (≥6 treatments). Use of acupuncture benefits was assessed by asking survey participants who used acupuncture in the past year whether they had used insurance to pay for some or all of the acupuncture treatment. We recoded use of acupuncture benefits as a binary variable (use or non-use of acupuncture benefits).

The study population was adults aged ≥18 years in the USA with complete data on past-year acupuncture use by number of treatments, educational attainment, self-reported health status and health insurance status (unweighted n=34 271) and among acupuncture users who additionally had complete data on acupuncture benefit use (unweighted n=558).

We used population-based survey data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) core survey and Alternative Health Supplement, the most current nationally representative data on acupuncture use. The NHIS core survey includes sociodemographic information, self-reported health status and healthcare use and the Alternative Health Supplement includes data on acupuncture use. 27 28 The NHIS is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics in order to monitor population health using in-person household interviews. This cross-sectional household survey samples the non-institutionalised civilian US population using a multistage probability sample design with clustering and stratification. The NHIS uses oversampling techniques, such as screening, to increase sample size in typically under-represented subpopulations. Use of sampling weights produces nationally representative estimates.

The results of our sensitivity analyses did not change our overall findings. However, among people aged 18–64, those with multiple chronic conditions were more likely to use acupuncture (p<0.05; results not shown).

Adjusted odds of acupuncture within the past year by characteristics are shown in table 4 . Adults with more education, less poverty and female gender had higher odds of acupuncture use. Among acupuncture users, adults who used insurance benefits for acupuncture were more likely to receive a full course of treatment rather than a short course (p<0.05), after controlling for demographic and health status covariates. Adults with more education also had higher odds of receiving a full course (p<0.05).

Similar to the greater diversity seen among insurance benefit users, within this group the association between a full treatment course and greater diversity in race/ethnicity was clear and of near marginal significance (see table 3 ). Among people who used insurance benefits for acupuncture, white individuals comprised a smaller proportion of those who received a full course rather than a short course, but among those who did not use benefits to pay for acupuncture, white individuals accounted for a greater proportion in the full-course group.

While acupuncture users were more likely to be female and white compared with non-users, among users we found a contrasting trend in the gender and racial/ethnic characteristics of insurance benefit users. Those who used insurance benefits to help pay for acupuncture were more diverse in gender and race/ethnicity than acupuncture users who did not use benefits (see table 2 ). In bivariate analyses, gender was significantly associated with use of acupuncture benefits (P<0.01). Among acupuncture users who did not use benefits, nearly three-quarters were women. However, among people who used acupuncture benefits, the distribution shifted to 44% of men and 56% of women. Benefit users were also more evenly distributed by race/ethnicity. While blacks comprise 11.7% of the US population and only 4.4% of acupuncture users who did not use benefits, 10.8% of those who used acupuncture benefits were black, although the association between race/ethnicity and benefit use did not reach statistical significance.

Approximately 1.5% of adults reported past-year use of acupuncture (95% CI 1.4 to 1.7; weighted population 3.4 million). Most used a short course; only 38% completed a full course of acupuncture. Among acupuncture users, 25% used acupuncture insurance benefits. In unadjusted analyses, greater education, less poverty, female gender and race/ethnicity were associated with acupuncture use (all p<0.001) and among users, use of acupuncture benefits was associated with a full course (p<0.05; see table 1 ).

Discussion

Principal findings Use of acupuncture remains low overall in the USA and even among users, most people do not receive a full course of treatment. Similar to previous studies, we found that acupuncture tends to be used by people with more social advantage, particularly those with more education. The association between acupuncture use and education extends to the number of acupuncture treatments received (full course versus short course). Significantly, odds of a full treatment course use remain greater with the use of insurance benefits for acupuncture even when controlling for key social and economic factors. Our descriptive results suggest that insurance benefits for acupuncture could reduce disparities. Among acupuncture users, those who used insurance benefits were more diverse in gender and race/ethnicity than those who did not use benefits (see tables 2 and 3). This is consistent with the literature, which indicates strong associations between insurance status and many forms of healthcare use.31 Thus, if insurance benefits for acupuncture increase equity in access and use of acupuncture, then the benefit structures for acupuncture are a problem for research into health disparities. Of acupuncture users, <25% paid for treatment with insurance benefits. Insurance coverage represents only a first step towards health equity. Our results indicate broad socioeconomic barriers in access to acupuncture, including poverty level, race/ethnicity, educational attainment and geography. For many people, particularly racial/ethnic minorities, barriers to healthcare access persist even when insurance coverage is expanded.32

Limitations All NHIS data are self-reported, which might have led to recall and response bias in descriptions of health status, health conditions, insurance coverage and healthcare use. Our exclusion of missing data might have biased the results, although the level of missing data was low (3.3%). Since data on use of insurance benefits for acupuncture were collected only for users, we could not examine rates of insurance coverage for acupuncture overall or among people who had not used acupuncture in the past year. Although the available measure of insurance benefits indicated use of benefits for payment, we could not examine benefit design or its relationship to the number of treatment sessions attended. Given the low prevalence of acupuncture, our analyses may have falsely shown a lack of significant differences owing to the small sample size. For example, compared with whites, blacks had a lower odds of acupuncture use, but this observed difference did not reach statistical significance (OR=0.7, p=0.059), as shown in table 4. Our bivariate testing did not isolate any independent associations between variables. In our multivariate regression, we could not control for unobserved variables. Our treatment course definition does not delineate how many treatments would be appropriate for specific patients. A short course of treatment might be sufficient for some conditions such as allergic rhinitis. However, our approach was conservative considering that acupuncture is used most commonly for chronic conditions, which are more likely to require a full course of treatment for optimal results. Our definition of a full course has a risk of bias due to censoring (eg, a survey respondent who received six treatments but received the survey after the first treatment would be incorrectly counted as a short-course user). Overall, we chose six treatments as a conservative definition of a full course of acupuncture, considering variation in practice styles and individual treatment responses and also due to sample size limitations. Typically, insurance benefits for acupuncture as well as clinical trials include 10–12 treatments or more, although further research is needed to determine the optimal effective dose of acupuncture.2 33

Future research Survey information on providers would help us to better understand patterns of access, and policy implications. We could not examine the type of provider that delivered the acupuncture treatment. Additionally, we could not examine changes over time because 2012 was the first year with nationally representative data on the use of insurance benefits for acupuncture. Further research is needed to assess the impact of benefit design on acupuncture use. In the USA, the prevalence and design of insurance benefits for acupuncture vary widely, with more comprehensive coverage in certain states, such as Washington, due to state laws.34 As of 2009, 12 states had mandates for some form of acupuncture benefits,35 and in 2004 nearly half of private insurance plans offered some type of acupuncture benefits, based on a nationally representative survey.36 However, current national data on acupuncture benefits are lacking and existing acupuncture benefits vary in the conditions covered, level of benefits and types of acupuncture providers covered. These coverage limitations may affect the number of treatments received and off-plan use of acupuncture. In a recent survey of acupuncture users with chronic pain and acupuncture benefits for their condition, a third of respondents reported off-plan acupuncture use.37