You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Original paper
Acupuncture ‘dose’ (number of treatments) and insurance benefits in the USA
  1. Natalie A Schwehr1,
  2. Nathan D Shippee1,
  3. Pamela Jo Johnson2
  1. 1 Division of Health Policy and Management School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
  2. 2 Epidemiology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
  1. Correspondence to Natalie A Schwehr, Division of Health Policy and Management, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota, 2221 University Ave SE #345, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA; schwe425{at}umn.edu

Abstract

Background An adequate treatment dose, including a sufficient number of acupuncture treatments, is important for the clinical effectiveness of acupuncture treatment for common conditions.

Objective To examine the characteristics of US adults who used a full course of acupuncture (≥6 treatments), a short course (1–5 treatments) or no acupuncture, including use of insurance benefits for acupuncture among users.

Methods We used population-based survey data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), the most current nationally representative data including use of acupuncture. We described subgroups of acupuncture users and used logistic regression to estimate the odds of past year acupuncture use versus non-use and completion of a full treatment course versus a short course. Covariates included demographic factors and health status. Analyses used strata, weights and clustering to account for the complex sample design.

Results Among acupuncture users, 38% completed a full course. Acupuncture use was low (1.5%), but odds were higher among women and those with greater education and less poverty. Those who used acupuncture insurance benefits and who had greater education were more likely to receive a full treatment course. Insurance benefits attenuated disparities in use by sex and race/ethnicity.

Conclusion Nationally, most people who use acupuncture do not receive a full treatment course. Considering evidence of effectiveness, low risk and relatively low cost of delivery, acupuncture could play a larger role in non-pharmaceutical treatment of common conditions such as pain. Policymakers should consider that, without insurance benefits for acupuncture, people are less likely to complete a full treatment course, which may contribute to disparities in use and health outcomes.

  • acupuncture
  • epidemiology
  • public health

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2016-011341

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Introduction

An adequate treatment dose, including a sufficient number of acupuncture treatments, is important for the clinical effectiveness of acupuncture for common conditions.1–3 Acupuncture has been shown to be effective compared with usual care for the treatment of common pain conditions, including low back and neck pain, osteoarthritis and headaches.4 5 Although clinical trials for acupuncture typically include 10–12 treatments or more, optimal dosing for acupuncture is not fully understood and clinical guidelines including acupuncture do not describe any minimum dose that would constitute a full course of treatment for a given condition.6–11

Although a short course of treatment may be sufficient in some cases, people use acupuncture most often for chronic conditions, which are likely to require a series of treatments for optimal results. Musculoskeletal pain is the most common reason why patients seek acupuncture.12–15 Pain is also the most common reason for medical visits, representing 21% of visits to physicians.16 Pharmaceutical pain medications have limited efficacy and considerable side effects.17–21 By contrast, acupuncture is a relatively safe, non-pharmaceutical pain treatment.

However, few studies have examined factors associated with the number of acupuncture treatments completed. Previously, we found that educational attainment and lower out-of-pocket cost are associated with a full course of acupuncture (≥6 treatments) versus a short course (1–5 treatments),22 but the use of insurance benefits has not been investigated as a factor in acupuncture use. Acupuncture use in the USA has increased in recent decades but remains low.23 24 Use is most prevalent among adults who are white, educated, female and have a higher income.12 25 26 This study examined the characteristics of US adults who used acupuncture and who completed a full course, including demographics, health status and the use of insurance benefits among acupuncture users.

Methods

Data source

We used population-based survey data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) core survey and Alternative Health Supplement, the most current nationally representative data on acupuncture use. The NHIS core survey includes sociodemographic information, self-reported health status and healthcare use and the Alternative Health Supplement includes data on acupuncture use.27 28 The NHIS is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics in order to monitor population health using in-person household interviews. This cross-sectional household survey samples the non-institutionalised civilian US population using a multistage probability sample design with clustering and stratification. The NHIS uses oversampling techniques, such as screening, to increase sample size in typically under-represented subpopulations. Use of sampling weights produces nationally representative estimates.

Study population

The study population was adults aged ≥18 years in the USA with complete data on past-year acupuncture use by number of treatments, educational attainment, self-reported health status and health insurance status (unweighted n=34 271) and among acupuncture users who additionally had complete data on acupuncture benefit use (unweighted n=558).

Measures

Our primary outcomes of interest were related to acupuncture use. Outcome variables were having seen a practitioner for acupuncture in the past year (queried as the past 12 months) and the number of acupuncture treatments. In addition, we created an indicator among users for short-course acupuncture (1–5 treatments) versus a full course (≥6 treatments). Use of acupuncture benefits was assessed by asking survey participants who used acupuncture in the past year whether they had used insurance to pay for some or all of the acupuncture treatment. We recoded use of acupuncture benefits as a binary variable (use or non-use of acupuncture benefits).

Similar to previous research, we primarily selected core demographic covariates. We included a measure of multiple chronic conditions to expand patient health status, in addition to self-reported health status. Covariates included: age (18–39, 40–64, ≥65); sex (male, female); race/ethnicity (white, Hispanic, black, other); education (less than high school, high school, some college, college or advanced degree); poverty level (<200%, 200–500%, ≥500%); self-reported health status (excellent, very good, good, fair or poor); multiple chronic conditions (<2, ≥2)29; health insurance coverage (not covered, covered) and US census region (South, Northeast, Midwest, West).

Missing data for poverty level were imputed by survey administrators using multiple imputation.30 We excluded observations with missing data (on past-year acupuncture use, education, self-reported health status, health insurance coverage and, among users, use of acupuncture benefits), which represented 3.3% of observations. We had complete data for the remaining covariates.

Analytical methods

Using cross-tabulations, we assessed differences in the characteristics of people in the analytical sample who used a full course of acupuncture, a short course or none. Among acupuncture users, we examined characteristics of those who used a full course versus a short course within subgroups: those who did and did not use insurance to pay for some or all of the cost. To account for the complex survey data, we used design-based F-tests to examine the unadjusted associations between the outcome variables and each of the covariates.

We used adjusted logistic regression to estimate the odds of acupuncture use versus non-use and a full treatment course versus a short course. The model included all identified covariates to isolate the independent effects of each covariate. We conducted two sensitivity analyses: we examined the results of stepwise addition of covariates to the model and we excluded adults aged ≥65. Although the wide variation in insurance plan characteristics affects all ages and describing insurance plan characteristics was beyond our scope, the type of insurance used by people aged 18–64 tends to be different from that used by older adults, who have access to Medicare (together with a variety of supplemental insurance options).

Statistical analyses were conducted with Stata 12.1, accounting for the complex survey sample design. All analyses used the NHIS sample adult weights because these weights are appropriate for adults who responded to questions about acupuncture use.

Results

Descriptive results

Approximately 1.5% of adults reported past-year use of acupuncture (95% CI 1.4 to 1.7; weighted population 3.4 million). Most used a short course; only 38% completed a full course of acupuncture. Among acupuncture users, 25% used acupuncture insurance benefits. In unadjusted analyses, greater education, less poverty, female gender and race/ethnicity were associated with acupuncture use (all p<0.001) and among users, use of acupuncture benefits was associated with a full course (p<0.05; see table 1).

View this table:
Table 1

Selected characteristics of US adults by number of acupuncture treatments received in the past year (n=33 271 unweighted)

While acupuncture users were more likely to be female and white compared with non-users, among users we found a contrasting trend in the gender and racial/ethnic characteristics of insurance benefit users. Those who used insurance benefits to help pay for acupuncture were more diverse in gender and race/ethnicity than acupuncture users who did not use benefits (see table 2). In bivariate analyses, gender was significantly associated with use of acupuncture benefits (P<0.01). Among acupuncture users who did not use benefits, nearly three-quarters were women. However, among people who used acupuncture benefits, the distribution shifted to 44% of men and 56% of women. Benefit users were also more evenly distributed by race/ethnicity. While blacks comprise 11.7% of the US population and only 4.4% of acupuncture users who did not use benefits, 10.8% of those who used acupuncture benefits were black, although the association between race/ethnicity and benefit use did not reach statistical significance.

View this table:
Table 2

Selected characteristics of acupuncture users by use of acupuncture benefit (n=558 unweighted)

Similar to the greater diversity seen among insurance benefit users, within this group the association between a full treatment course and greater diversity in race/ethnicity was clear and of near marginal significance (see table 3). Among people who used insurance benefits for acupuncture, white individuals comprised a smaller proportion of those who received a full course rather than a short course, but among those who did not use benefits to pay for acupuncture, white individuals accounted for a greater proportion in the full-course group.

View this table:
Table 3

Selected characteristics of acupuncture benefit users and non-users by full treatment course versus short treatment course (n=558 unweighted)

Multivariate analysis

Adjusted odds of acupuncture within the past year by characteristics are shown in table 4. Adults with more education, less poverty and female gender had higher odds of acupuncture use. Among acupuncture users, adults who used insurance benefits for acupuncture were more likely to receive a full course of treatment rather than a short course (p<0.05), after controlling for demographic and health status covariates. Adults with more education also had higher odds of receiving a full course (p<0.05).

View this table:
Table 4

Adjusted odds of acupuncture within the past year by characteristics

The results of our sensitivity analyses did not change our overall findings. However, among people aged 18–64, those with multiple chronic conditions were more likely to use acupuncture (p<0.05; results not shown).

Discussion

Principal findings

Use of acupuncture remains low overall in the USA and even among users, most people do not receive a full course of treatment. Similar to previous studies, we found that acupuncture tends to be used by people with more social advantage, particularly those with more education. The association between acupuncture use and education extends to the number of acupuncture treatments received (full course versus short course). Significantly, odds of a full treatment course use remain greater with the use of insurance benefits for acupuncture even when controlling for key social and economic factors.

Our descriptive results suggest that insurance benefits for acupuncture could reduce disparities. Among acupuncture users, those who used insurance benefits were more diverse in gender and race/ethnicity than those who did not use benefits (see tables 2 and 3). This is consistent with the literature, which indicates strong associations between insurance status and many forms of healthcare use.31 Thus, if insurance benefits for acupuncture increase equity in access and use of acupuncture, then the benefit structures for acupuncture are a problem for research into health disparities. Of acupuncture users, <25% paid for treatment with insurance benefits.

Insurance coverage represents only a first step towards health equity. Our results indicate broad socioeconomic barriers in access to acupuncture, including poverty level, race/ethnicity, educational attainment and geography. For many people, particularly racial/ethnic minorities, barriers to healthcare access persist even when insurance coverage is expanded.32

Limitations

All NHIS data are self-reported, which might have led to recall and response bias in descriptions of health status, health conditions, insurance coverage and healthcare use. Our exclusion of missing data might have biased the results, although the level of missing data was low (3.3%). Since data on use of insurance benefits for acupuncture were collected only for users, we could not examine rates of insurance coverage for acupuncture overall or among people who had not used acupuncture in the past year. Although the available measure of insurance benefits indicated use of benefits for payment, we could not examine benefit design or its relationship to the number of treatment sessions attended.

Given the low prevalence of acupuncture, our analyses may have falsely shown a lack of significant differences owing to the small sample size. For example, compared with whites, blacks had a lower odds of acupuncture use, but this observed difference did not reach statistical significance (OR=0.7, p=0.059), as shown in table 4. Our bivariate testing did not isolate any independent associations between variables. In our multivariate regression, we could not control for unobserved variables.

Our treatment course definition does not delineate how many treatments would be appropriate for specific patients. A short course of treatment might be sufficient for some conditions such as allergic rhinitis. However, our approach was conservative considering that acupuncture is used most commonly for chronic conditions, which are more likely to require a full course of treatment for optimal results. Our definition of a full course has a risk of bias due to censoring (eg, a survey respondent who received six treatments but received the survey after the first treatment would be incorrectly counted as a short-course user). Overall, we chose six treatments as a conservative definition of a full course of acupuncture, considering variation in practice styles and individual treatment responses and also due to sample size limitations. Typically, insurance benefits for acupuncture as well as clinical trials include 10–12 treatments or more, although further research is needed to determine the optimal effective dose of acupuncture.2 33

Future research

Survey information on providers would help us to better understand patterns of access, and policy implications. We could not examine the type of provider that delivered the acupuncture treatment. Additionally, we could not examine changes over time because 2012 was the first year with nationally representative data on the use of insurance benefits for acupuncture.

Further research is needed to assess the impact of benefit design on acupuncture use. In the USA, the prevalence and design of insurance benefits for acupuncture vary widely, with more comprehensive coverage in certain states, such as Washington, due to state laws.34 As of 2009, 12 states had mandates for some form of acupuncture benefits,35 and in 2004 nearly half of private insurance plans offered some type of acupuncture benefits, based on a nationally representative survey.36 However, current national data on acupuncture benefits are lacking and existing acupuncture benefits vary in the conditions covered, level of benefits and types of acupuncture providers covered. These coverage limitations may affect the number of treatments received and off-plan use of acupuncture. In a recent survey of acupuncture users with chronic pain and acupuncture benefits for their condition, a third of respondents reported off-plan acupuncture use.37

Clinical and policy implications

This study documents gaps in access to acupuncture. Most people in the USA who try acupuncture receive few treatments and not a full course. Although the socioeconomic factors affecting use of acupuncture overall and the number of treatments were in a similar direction, we found that people who used insurance benefits to pay for acupuncture were a more diverse group. Patterns of acupuncture use and current evidence suggest that acupuncture could play a larger role in non-pharmaceutical treatment of common conditions such as pain. Policymakers should consider that, without meaningful insurance benefits for acupuncture, users are less likely to complete a full course and this may be associated with disparities in healthcare use and health outcomes.

Our study suggests that a better understanding of adequate treatment dose, including the number of acupuncture treatments, would support communication with patients and inform health policy. Even with incomplete knowledge of acupuncture dosing, the available research evidence could be made more accessible to patients and other stakeholders. Clinical trials include some form of treatment course, but most clinical guidelines that include acupuncture do not recommend the required number of treatments and none state that too few treatments might be an incomplete treatment for a given condition.6–11 Patients might not be aware that the dose is an important aspect of acupuncture.

Acknowledgments

John Pirog, Bobbee Vang, State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC).

References

    2. Harris RE ,
    3. Tian X ,
    4. Williams DA , et al
    . Treatment of fibromyalgia with formula acupuncture: investigation of needle placement, needle stimulation, and treatment frequency. J Altern Complement Med 2005;11:66371.doi:10.1089/acm.2005.11.663
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. MacPherson H ,
    3. Maschino AC ,
    4. Lewith G , et al
    . Characteristics of acupuncture treatment associated with outcome: an individual patient meta-analysis of 17,922 patients with chronic pain in randomised controlled trials. PLoS One 2013;8:19.doi:10.1371/annotation/23629d97-3b72-474b-9d89-c7198ba43d60
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    2. White A ,
    3. Cummings M ,
    4. Barlas P , et al
    . Defining an adequate dose of acupuncture using a neurophysiological approach - a narrative review of the literature. Acupunct Med 2008;26:11120.doi:10.1136/aim.26.2.111
    OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
    2. Vickers AJ ,
    3. Cronin AM ,
    4. Maschino AC , et al
    . Acupuncture for chronic pain: individual patient data meta-analysis. Arch Intern Med 2012;172:144453.doi:10.1001/archinternmed.2012.3654
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Hempel S ,
    3. Taylor SL ,
    4. Solloway M , et al
    . Evidence Map of Acupuncture. 2013. VA-ESP Project #05-226.
    2. Qaseem A ,
    3. Wilt TJ ,
    4. McLean RM , et al
    . Noninvasive treatments for acute, subacute, and shronic low back pain: a clinical practice guideline From the American College of Physicians. Ann Intern Med 2017;166:51430.doi:10.7326/M16-2367
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    2. Kielly J ,
    3. Davis EM ,
    4. Marra C
    . Practice guidelines for pharmacists: The management of osteoarthritis. Can Pharm J (Ott) 2017;150:15668.doi:10.1177/1715163517702168
    OpenUrl
    2. Chou R ,
    3. Huffman LH
    . American Pain Society; American College of Physicians. American Pain Society; American College of Physicians.Nonpharmacologic therapies for acute and chronic low back pain: a review of the evidence for an American Pain Society/American College of Physicians clinical practice guideline. Ann Intern Med 2007;147:492504.doi:10.7326/0003-4819-147-7-200710020-00007
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. McAlindon TE ,
    3. Bannuru RR ,
    4. Sullivan MC , et al
    . OARSI guidelines for the non-surgical management of knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartilage 2014;22:36388.doi:10.1016/j.joca.2014.01.003
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Hochberg MC ,
    3. Altman RD ,
    4. April KT , et al
    . American College of Rheumatology 2012 recommendations for the use of nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic therapies in osteoarthritis of the hand, hip, and knee. Arthritis Care Res 2012;64:46574.doi:10.1002/acr.21596
    OpenUrlWeb of Science
  11. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Ostoarthritis Working Group. Guideline for the Non-surgical Management of Hip and Knee Osteoarthritis. South Melbourne: Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, 2009.
    2. Burke A ,
    3. Upchurch DM ,
    4. Dye C , et al
    . Acupuncture use in the United States: findings from the National Health Interview Survey. J Altern Complement Med 2006;12:63948.doi:10.1089/acm.2006.12.639
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Chao MT ,
    3. Tippens KM ,
    4. Connelly E
    . Utilization of group-based, community acupuncture clinics: a comparative study with a nationally representative sample of acupuncture users. J Altern Complement Med 2012;18:5616.doi:10.1089/acm.2011.0128
    OpenUrlPubMed
    2. Hopton AK ,
    3. Curnoe S ,
    4. Kanaan M , et al
    . Acupuncture in practice: mapping the providers, the patients and the settings in a national cross-sectional survey. BMJ Open 2012;2:e000456.doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2011-000456
    2. Robinson N ,
    3. Lorenc A ,
    4. Ding W , et al
    . Exploring practice characteristics and research priorities of practitioners of traditional acupuncture in China and the EU—A survey. J Ethnopharmacol 2012;140:60413.doi:10.1016/j.jep.2012.01.052
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Daubresse M ,
    3. Chang HY ,
    4. Yu Y , et al
    . Ambulatory diagnosis and treatment of nonmalignant pain in the United States, 2000-2010. Med Care 2013;51:8708.doi:10.1097/MLR.0b013e3182a95d86
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    2. Kuijpers T ,
    3. van Middelkoop M ,
    4. Rubinstein SM , et al
    . A systematic review on the effectiveness of pharmacological interventions for chronic non-specific low-back pain. Eur Spine J 2011;20:4050.doi:10.1007/s00586-010-1541-4
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Sullivan MD ,
    3. Edlund MJ ,
    4. Fan MY , et al
    . Trends in use of opioids for non-cancer pain conditions 2000-2005 in commercial and Medicaid insurance plans: the TROUP study. Pain 2008;138:4409.doi:10.1016/j.pain.2008.04.027
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Chou R ,
    3. Fanciullo GJ ,
    4. Fine PG , et al
    . Clinical guidelines for the use of chronic opioid therapy in chronic noncancer pain. J Pain 2009;10:11330.doi:10.1016/j.jpain.2008.10.008
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Chou R ,
    3. Deyo R ,
    4. Devine B , et al
    . The Effectiveness and Risks of Long-Term Opioid Treatment of Chronic Pain. Evidence Report/Technology Assessment Number 218. Prepared by the Pacific Northwest Evidence-based Practice Center under Contract No. 290-2012-00014-I). 219. Rockville, MD: Agency for Healthcare Research and  Quality, 2014.
    2. Manchikanti L ,
    3. Fellows B ,
    4. Ailinani H , et al
    . Therapeutic use, abuse, and nonmedical use of opioids: a ten-year perspective. Pain Physician 2010;13:40135.
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Schwehr N ,
    3. Johnson PJ
    . Characteristics of Acupuncture Users by Frequency of Use. National Research Service Award (NRSA) Conference. Orlando: FL, 2013.
    2. Nahin RL ,
    3. Barnes PM ,
    4. Stussman BJ , et al
    . Costs of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and frequency of visits to CAM practitioners: United States, 2007. Natl Health Stat Report 2009;18:114.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    2. Clarke TC ,
    3. Black LI ,
    4. Stussman BJ , et al
    . Trends in the use of complementary health approaches among adults: United States, 2002-2012. Natl Health Stat Report 2015;79:116.
    OpenUrlPubMed
    2. Zhang Y ,
    3. Lao L ,
    4. Chen H , et al
    . Acupuncture use among american adults: what acupuncture practitioners can learn from National Health Interview Survey 2007? Evid Based Complement Alternat Med 2012;2012:18.doi:10.1155/2012/710750
    OpenUrl
    2. Upchurch DM ,
    3. Rainisch BW
    . A sociobehavioral wellness model of acupuncture use in the United States, 2007. J Altern Complement Med 2014;20:329.doi:10.1089/acm.2012.0120
    OpenUrl
  27. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About the National Health Interview Survey [internet]. http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis/about_nhis.htm (cited 2016 Oct 27).
  28. National Center for Health Statistics. Data File Documentation, National Health Interview Survey, 2012 (machine readable data file and documentation). Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2013.
    2. Ward BW ,
    3. Schiller JS ,
    4. Goodman RA
    . Multiple chronic conditions among US adults: a 2012 update. Prev Chronic Dis 2014;11:E62.doi:10.5888/pcd11.130389
    OpenUrlPubMed
  30. National Center for Health Statistics. Multiple Imputation of Family Income and Personal Earnings in the National Health Interview Survey: Methods and Examples . Hyattsville, MD: Division of Health Interview Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2013.
    2. Baicker K ,
    3. Taubman SL ,
    4. Allen HL , et al
    . The Oregon experiment — effects of Medicaid on clinical outcomes. N Engl J Med 2013;368:171322.doi:10.1056/NEJMsa1212321
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Call KT ,
    3. McAlpine DD ,
    4. Garcia CM , et al
    . Barriers to care in an ethnically diverse publicly insured population. Med Care 2014;52:7207.doi:10.1097/MLR.0000000000000172
    OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed
    2. Liu L ,
    3. Skinner MA ,
    4. McDonough SM , et al
    . Does the dose of traditional Chinese medicine acupuncture in addition to usual care affect outcomes for adults with chronic low back pain? Protocol for a randomized controlled feasibility study. Physical Therapy Reviews 2015;20(5–6):27582.doi:10.1080/10833196.2015.1107365
    OpenUrl
    2. Lafferty WE ,
    3. Tyree PT ,
    4. Bellas AS , et al
    . Insurance coverage and subsequent utilization of complementary and alternative medical (CAM) providers. Am J Manag Care 2006;12:397.
    OpenUrlPubMedWeb of Science
    2. Bunce VC ,
    3. Wieske JP
    . Health Insurance Mandates in the States, 2009. Council for Affordable Health Insurance 2009.
    2. Claxton G ,
    3. Isadora G ,
    4. Finder B , et al
    . Employee Health Benefits: 2004 Annual Survey. The Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, 2004.
    2. Elder C ,
    3. DeBar L ,
    4. Ritenbaugh C , et al
    . Acupuncture and chiropractic care: utilization and electronic medical record capture. Am J Manag Care 2015;21:e41421.
    OpenUrl
View Abstract

Footnotes

  • Contributors NAS initiated the project, wrote the statistical analysis plan, cleaned and analysed the data, and drafted and revised the paper. She is guarantor. PJJ and NDS wrote the statistical analysis plan and revised the draft paper. All authors read and approved the final version accepted for publication.

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.