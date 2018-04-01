You are here

  • Retraction: Effect of acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine on subacute stroke outcomes: a single center randomized controlled trial

Retraction
Retraction: Effect of acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine on subacute stroke outcomes: a single center randomized controlled trial

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2016-011167.ret

Fang J, Keller CL, Chen L, et al. Effect of acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine on subacute stroke outcomes: a single-centre randomised controlled trial. Acupuncture in Medicine Published online first 10 November 2017. doi: 10.1136/ acupmed-2016-011167.

This article is retracted by the Editor-in-Chief on grounds of redundant publication.

The above article reports that a trial originally planned to be carried out at three hospitals was reduced to a single centre for reasons of cost. This is incorrect. The full three-centre trial was run and reported elsewhere (Scientific Reports 6, Article number: 25850 (2016) DOI: 10.1038/srep25850).

The Scientific Reports paper was accepted for publication prior to submission of the above paper to Acupuncture in Medicine. The third author takes responsibility for the mistake. All authors have agreed to this retraction.

