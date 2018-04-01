BMAS acupuncture courses

You are here

THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.

FOUNDATION COURSES last 4 days, either spread over 2 weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. While the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.

BMAS Foundation courses 2018

DUBLIN: Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan

10/11 March & 7/8 April 2018

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

Four weekdays: 26-29 March 2018

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

12/13 May & 9/10 June 2018

GLASGOW: Gartnavel General Hospital

1/2 September & 6/7 October 2018

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

Four weekdays: 17-20 September 2018

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

20/21 …

