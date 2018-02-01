Electroacupuncture ameliorates subchondral bone deterioration and inhibits cartilage degeneration in ovariectomised rats

Methods Ninety 3-month-old female Sprague-Dawley rats were randomly divided into the following three groups (n = 30 each): sham operation without treatment (control group); OVX without treatment (OVX group);, and ovariectomy with EA treatment (EA group). Rats in the EA group received EA treatment from the day of OVX. Ten rats in each group were randomly killed at 4, 8 and 12 weeks after operation.

Results EA reduced urine C-terminal cross-linking telopeptide of type I collagen from 4 weeks after OVX, reduced C-terminal cross-linking telopeptide of type II collagen and body weight from 8 weeks after OVX, and increased serum 17β-oestradiol from 4 weeks after OVX compared with the OVX group (all p<0.01). In the EA group, trabecular bone volume ratio, trabecular thickness and trabecular number increased, and trabecular separation were reduced at each time point compared with the OVX group (p<0.05, p<0.01, respectively). In the EA group, osteoprotegerin (OPG) expression was increased and receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa-B ligand (RANKL) expression was reduced at each time point compared with the OVX group (p<0.05, p<0.01, respectively). Mankin scores and mRNA expression of matrix metalloproteinase-13 (MMP-13) were lower in EA versus OVX groups at 12 weeks after OVX (both p<0.01).