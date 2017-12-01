BMAS acupuncture courses

THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.

FOUNDATION COURSES last 4 days, either spread over 2 weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. While the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.

‘Earlybird’ discounted price for bookings made and paid for at least three months ahead of the start of the course.

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House Date for 2018 course to be decided

Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:

BMAS courses 2018

The Back Pain Course A 1 day course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of back pain. Our popular course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions. Course led by Mike Cummings Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 19 March 2018 Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 18 October 2018

Acupuncture for Headache NICE guidelines for the treatment of headache include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of headache. A 1 day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions. Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 18 April 2018 Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 6 September 2018

Acupuncture and Women’s Health with Lisa Stener-Victorin (pictured) A specialist day focussing on acupuncture and fertility/gynaecology. Topics include: anovulation and polycystic ovary syndrome; vasomotor symptoms; pelvic pain during pregnancy; acupuncture and assisted reproduction therapy. Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 19 April 2018

Palliative Care Day The 1 day course covering key areas in palliative care including pain, nausea/vomiting, breathlessness and dry mouth, with lectures and small group work sessions. Course led by Dr Graham Leng, Consultant in Palliative Care (pictured),and Dr Juliet Spiller, Consultant in Palliative Medicine. Location: Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow Date: 27 April 2018

Electroacupuncture Course The popular BMAS Electroacupuncture Course, a 1 day course with comprehensive presentations and demonstrations and a half-day practical session. The BMAS has negotiated a special arrangement with Scarborough’s to supply AS Super 4 Digital Electroacupuncture device as part of the course fee. Every delegate will receive this machine which normally retails at £250 plus VAT. Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 27 June 2018 Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 22 November 2018

Acupuncture and the Treatment of Osteoarthritis A new 1 day course on acupuncture as a treatment for osteoarthritis, focussing on the hip, knee and other large joints. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations, with practical sessions to refresh existing skills and/or learn new techniques to improve your expertise in this field. This course is for regulated health professionals who use acupuncture in their practice and would like to revise or improve their knowledge and skills in the management of patients with osteoarthritis. Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 4 July 2018 Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 27 September 2018