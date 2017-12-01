Perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture by reason for use among US adults

Background

The number of acupuncture users is growing in the USA, having increased nearly 50% from 2002 to 2012.1 However, relatively little is known about the reason for use (ie, treatment only, wellness only or a combination of both treatment and wellness) and perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture (eg, stress reduction) according to reason for use among US adults. An understanding of reasons for use and perceived benefits may help guide acupuncturists and healthcare professionals to maximise patient-centred healthcare utilisation.