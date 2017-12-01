Perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture by reason for use among US adults

Article Text
Background
The number of acupuncture users is growing in the USA, having increased nearly 50% from 2002 to 2012.1 However, relatively little is known about the reason for use (ie, treatment only, wellness only or a combination of both treatment and wellness) and perceived benefits of utilising acupuncture (eg, stress reduction) according to reason for use among US adults. An understanding of reasons for use and perceived benefits may help guide acupuncturists and healthcare professionals to maximise patient-centred healthcare utilisation.
Survey
Data from the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) was provided by the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 The NHIS is an in-person interview survey that is conducted cross-sectionally every year and represents healthcare trends among non-institutionalised US civilians. The final analytic sample included adults aged 18 or older and had complete data for all covariates (n=33 167 unweighted). The survey response rate was 61.2% in 2012.3 A number of covariates were selected (eg, age, sex, location, socioeconomic status and health-related characteristics) based on previous studies.4 5 This study …
