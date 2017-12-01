Histopathological nature of myofascial trigger points at different stages of recovery from injury in a rat model

On the basis of the rat model of MTrPs with features of TB, LTR and SEA, the histopathology of MTrPs demonstrated CKs (with adhesion and infiltration of inflammatory cells in the 4W group) under an optical microscope; fewer and more deformed mitochondria, the diminution or vanishing of ridge-like structures in mitochondria (and draft of the Z-line in muscle fibres in the 4W group) were observed under TEM. More CKs occurred among modelled rats in the EG but not in the CGs.

In previous studies, this animal model of active MTrPs, which was built up via a combination of local strikes and eccentric exercises, was verified in the affected muscles by the characteristics of TB, CKs, LTR, SEA and abnormal electrical potentials. 14–16 A previous study using EMG showed that more SEAs could be observed at certain stages according to different recovery times in rat models. 6 In our study, the same model was used to further investigate the histopathological changes during different recovery phases at 4W, 8W and 12W after modelling. An active MTrP occurs at the beginning of a blunt injury with inflammation, which could be observed by the histopathological changes under optical and electron microscopes in the 4W group. The process persisted and gradually recovered at 8W and 12W, with a decrease in infiltration of inflammatory cells and an improvement in the disarrangement of muscle fibres and myofilaments. However, several histopathological changes remained, such as the presence of numerous CKs. In the 12W group, the mitochondria remained fewer in number and were deformed, which indicates that acute inflammation had recovered further; however, a local oxygen deficit still remained. Although repair was seen in the 8W and 12W groups, a slight infiltration of inflammatory cells could still be observed. On the basis of these features, it can be confirmed that the active MTrPs in rat models of blunt injury may gradually develop chronic pain with CKs.

Histopathological characteristics of myofascial trigger points

In our previous study, SEA frequency and amplitude varied at different stages of recovery after injury in this rat model and was relative to TBs in control rats.3 7 There is less activity and a low frequency of SEA in latent MTrPs, in contrast to greater activity and higher frequency in activated MTrPs.3 7 These findings led us to further investigate herein which morphological features match the activity of the EMG. Thus the CG2 group wasincluded for palpation of potentially latent MTrS of the VM, and additionally examined under the microscope.

In this study, very few CKs were observed in the CG2 group. Accompanied by less EMG activity,7 they may be considered to represent latent MTrPs. This suggests that a difference in the characteristics of latent and active MTrPs depends on the numbers of CKs. Several researchers have suggested that latent MTrPs might exist as a protective mechanism that prevents the area of the lesion from further damage because of the relatively strenuous activity of muscles resulting from pain.14 16

In the 1970s, Simons and Stolov17 found isolated, enlarged and hyperchromatic round muscle cells in MTrPs under light microscopy. Reitinger et al 18 found wider A-band and I-band loss under TEM when biopsies on MTrPs from fresh corpses were studied. On the basis of these studies, a simulated image of MTrPs in longitudinal section was proposed by Simons et al.5 In their image, a group of CKs appeared with increased diameter in transverse section and obviously thinner muscle fibres at both ends in longitudinal section.5

Recently, histopathological changes under light microscopy of MTrPs in rat models have been observed. The MTrPs consisted of a few abnormal muscle fibres gathered together with a group of large circular and/or elliptical shapes in cross-section and continuous inflated tapering fibres in longitudinal section.7 In our study, the appearance of MTrPs was similar to that of the aforementioned study, but the internal nuclei of >10% of MTrS muscle fibres and more cracks were seen in the 4W, 8W and 12W groups; these findings indicate that those muscle fibres were in the process of being repaired.19 However, numerous CKs were also present, which indicated that active MTrPs had been produced and were accompanied by a greater prevalence of SEA from the rat model in the 8W and 12W groups than in the CG groups in the previous EMG study.7 Therefore, fewer active trigger points with fewer CKs are analogous to latent trigger points, and the more active ones with more CKs are analogous to active trigger points.

Under TEM, the number of mitochondria decreased, and the round-shaped and ridge-like structures disappeared; these results are consistent with the ATP energy crisis found within the muscle fibre of MTrPs, as reported by Simons et al.5 In transverse section, the Z-line in the 4W group showed drifting and wave-like changes. Furthermore, the sarcomere demonstrated an irregular arrangement without obvious shortening. The results indicated that the tissues of MTrPs are in the early modelling period with only an inflammatory change from the injury. Data from other studies indicated that these injuries usually occur at the cytoskeletal level (eg, titin, nebulin and desmin), such as can be seen in disorders of A-band and wave-like changes of the Z-line.20 Compared with the 4W group, the tissue damage seen in the 8W and 12W groups was alleviated, with relatively well-arranged and clean-cut sarcomeres, which, however, became significantly shorter. Moreover, the number of mitochondria gradually increased, but the structure still maintained an abnormal status. It is likely that the abnormal mitochondria cannot normally complete metabolic processes and maintain muscle function owing to fewer ATP molecules. ATP is generated by carbohydrates, fatty acids and sometimes amino acids as their primary substrate.21 Carbohydrates are converted to glucose in the cell cytoplasm. Finally, pyruvate from this process is converted to acetyl CoA by pyruvate dehydrogenase in the mitochondria, which produces the energy in reducing equivalents to ATP for contraction. Muscles with higher energy demand have higher mitochondrial content.22 23

The results for the 8W and 12W groups suggests that the tissue injury had been recovering, and the main pathological changes of MTrPs (more CKs) appeared and/or started to enter the chronic stage. Investigation in humans showed that patients with trapezius myalgia had cytochrome oxidase deficiencies, reduced capillary numbers and a reduction in the microcirculation, which indicates that the pathogenesis of MTrPs is related to deficiency of energy supply and local ischaemia.24 25 This deficiency may be associated with abnormal mitochondria.24 25 Therefore, chronic MTrPs may represent a type of chronic myopathy caused by disturbances of local energy supplementation secondary to acute tissue damage.

According to the morphological changes in the MTrP muscle fibres at different stages of recovery, the formation of MTrPs can be classified into three steps. Firstly, a few CKs are already present as latent MTrPs, with a low frequency of SEAs due to the early stage of injury.5 7 Secondly, external factors, such as an injury, may induce local muscle inflammation while evoking an increased number of CKs with an increased prevalance of SEA.7 Thirdly, the existence of real CKs can be confirmed and their numbers counted under a light microscope. This finding shows the increased activation of MTrPs.