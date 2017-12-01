Effectiveness and safety of acupuncture combined with Madopar for Parkinson’s disease: a systematic review with meta-analysis

Results Finally, 11 RCTs with 831 subjects were included. Meta-analyses showed that acupuncture combined with Madopar for the treatment of PD can significantly improve the clinical effectiveness compared with Madopar alone (RR=1.28, 95% CI 1.18 to 1.38, P<0.001). It was also found that acupuncture combined with Madopar significantly improved the UPDRS II (SMD=−1.00, 95% CI −1.71 to –0.29, P=0.006) and UPDRS I–IV total summed scores (SMD=−1.15, 95% CI −1.63 to –0.67, P<0.001) but not UPDRS I (SMD=−0.37, 95% CI −0.77 to 0.02, P=0.06), UPDRS III (SMD=−0.93, 95% CI −2.28 to 0.41, P=0.17) or UPDRS IV (SMD=−0.78, 95% CI −2.24 to 0.68, P=0.30) scores. Accordingly, acupuncture combined with Madopar appeared to have a positive effect on activities of daily life and the general condition of patients with PD, but was not better than Madopar alone for the treatment of mental activity, behaviour, mood and motor disability. In the safety evaluation, it was found that acupuncture combined with Madopar was associated with significantly fewer adverse effects including gastrointestinal reactions (RR=0.38, 95% CI 0.23 to 0.65, P<0.001), on–off phenomena (RR=0.27, 95% CI 0.11 to 0.66, P=0.004) and mental disorders (RR=0.24, 95% CI 0.06 to 0.92, P=0.04) but did not significantly reduce dyskinesia (RR=0.64, 95% CI 0.35 to 1.16, P=0.14).