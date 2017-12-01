Updated systematic review and meta-analysis of acupuncture for chronic knee pain

Introduction Chronic knee pain is a common complaint in elderly patients with knee osteoarthritis, particularly aged 50–69 years.1 2 It is often accompanied by disability,3 4 reduced quality of life5–8 and high healthcare expenditures.9–11 The prevalence of knee pain in adults over 45 years of age is estimated at 25% and increases with age.12–14 For example, 9.5% of participants aged 63–93 had symptomatic knee osteoarthritis and 33% had radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis.14 Other studies report that the rates of osteoarthritis in patients over 60 and 65 years are 33% and 38%, respectively.15 16 Pharmacological treatments available for osteoarthritis include anti-inflammatory drugs (cyclooxygenase (COX) I and COX II inhibitors). These agents may not be adequately effective, and are often associated with various side effects.17 Joint replacement surgery is sometimes recommended.18 Complementary and alternative therapies, including acupuncture and moxibustion, may be employed as adjuvant treatments.19–24 It has been reported that acupuncture is effective for knee pain management, especially for chronic knee pain and knee pain after total knee arthroplasty.25–27 The potential mechanisms of acupuncture underlying its beneficial effects on knee pain may include prevention of further cartilage erosion as well as more conventional analgesic mechanisms.28 Although previous systematic reviews of acupuncture for chronic knee pain have been published,27 29 30 in the past 5 years only one review specifically focused on acupuncture for knee pain.27 The authors of that study concluded that acupuncture could significantly reduce pain intensity27; however, this conclusion was based in part on pain intensity data that were incorrectly pooled from four studies, and the heterogeneity of the pooled data for functional mobility was very high. In addition, a recent study31 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) concluded that acupuncture negatively affected chronic knee pain, though the study had several shortcomings in its clinical design.32–37 The purpose of this systematic review was to provide an updated overview of the literature in this area and to further critically assess the effectiveness and safety of acupuncture for chronic knee pain with the inclusion of additional studies to assist with informed clinical decision-making.

Methods This review is reported according to the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) statement guidelines.38 The review was registered in the PROSPERO 2014 (registration number: CRD42014015514).39 Literature search Studies were identified via the following databases from their inception through 20 June 2017: MEDLINE, EMBASE, CENTRAL, CINAHL, the Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (CBM), the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), VIP Information and Wanfang. Furthermore, ClinicalTrials.gov and the reference lists of previously published reviews related to chronic knee pain and acupuncture were also screened for eligible clinical trials. Inclusion criteria Inclusion criteria were randomised controlled trials (RCT) of chronic knee pain (defined as more than 3 months prior to study randomisation) examining the effectiveness, comparative effectiveness and safety of acupuncture relative to a non-acupuncture intervention or usual care. Participants in the control group had to have received the same baseline interventions as the acupuncture group for those trials in which acupuncture was being evaluated as an adjunctive therapy. The included trials had to report pain outcomes in at least one of the following forms: visual analogue scale (VAS) (0–100), Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) index score pain subscale, or an 11-point numeric rating scale (NRS). Endpoints The primary endpoint was chronic knee pain intensity, measured by the VAS, WOMAC and NRS scales. Secondary endpoints were quality of life, measured on the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36) scale and adverse events. Study selection Eligible RCTs were those in which patients with chronic knee pain treated with acupuncture were compared with a non-acupuncture intervention were included. Two authors (JHY and QHZ) independently screened articles for inclusion. A third review author (ZRS) helped resolve any discrepancies. A flow chart detailing study selection is presented in figure 1. Figure 1 Flow diagram of the trial selection process. RCT, randomised controlled trial. Data extraction Data were extracted independently by two review authors (JHY and QHZ) using a specifically designed data extraction form. For each study, study characteristics (author, title, publication year, journal, country, sample size, risk of bias), patient characteristics (duration of the complaint, inclusion/exclusion criteria), details of treatment and control procedures (including the Standards for Reporting Interventions in Controlled Trials of Acupuncture (STRICTA) checklist), duration of follow-up, main outcomes (primary and secondary outcomes), withdrawals and conflicts of interest were recorded. Differences encountered during this process were settled by a third author (YL) through discussion. Quality assessment Two authors (YJH and ZQH) independently evaluated the methodological quality of the included studies using the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool40 and the completeness of the STRICTA checklist. Disagreements were resolved by the third author (YL) through discussion. Measures of treatment effect Continuous outcomes, such as pain (measured by VAS, WOMAC pain subscale or NRS scales) and quality of life (measured by SF-36 scale), were expressed as mean difference (MD) with a 95% confidence interval (CI). Other forms of continuous data were converted into MD values. Dichotomous data, such as adverse events, were expressed as risk ratio (RR) with a 95% CI. Other binary data were converted into an RR value. Unit of analysis concerns Cluster-randomised trials and crossover studies were excluded in this study. Missing data Missing data were acquired by contacting the original study authors. If the missing data were not able to be obtained, we analysed the available data. Data synthesis We used RevMan V.5.3 software (The Cochrane Collaboration, Oxford, England, available online at www.cochrane.org) to perform a meta-analysis of the outcome data.41 For dichotomous data, RR and 95% CIs were reported. For continuous data, MD and 95% CIs were reported. A fixed effects models was used if I² was less than 50%, otherwise, a random effects model was used. If heterogeneity was too great to conduct a meta-analysis (I²≥75%), then narrative description was used to report the data. Assessment of heterogeneity It was planned that I² and χ2 tests would be used to estimate heterogeneity of both the MD and RR. Where heterogeneity was not statistically significant, the fixed effects model was used to interpret the results; otherwise the random effects model was used, and subgroup analysis was added to explore its possible causes. Subgroup analysis Where the data allowed, we planned to conduct a subgroup analysis on outcomes according to type of acupuncture intervention, type of control, the country where the study was conducted, and different outcomes measured. Sensitivity analysis It was planned that any sources of heterogeneity would be explored using sensitivity analysis. Where heterogeneity was significant, the lower quality studies were removed. We repeated the meta-analysis, excluding the poor-quality studies. We then compared the results and discussed the causes of heterogeneity. Assessment of reporting bias We planned to screen for publication bias using a funnel plot if enough primary studies were available.42

Discussion In this systematic review, RCTS of acupuncture therapy, administered as an isolated or adjunctive intervention, were identified and evaluated to assess the effectiveness and safety of this technique for the treatment of chronic knee pain. We were only able to conduct two meta-analyses due to the fact that studies employed different intervention comparisons and outcome measurements. One meta-analysis combined the data from three studies using the WOMAC pain subscale (time point closest to 12 weeks post-randomisation)50 51 59 and data of two studies using VAS (time point closest to 12 weeks post-randomisation) as outcome measures.50 51 The second meta-analysis combined the data from three studies relating to adverse events.44 46 58 Limited data resulted in an inability to pool the results of most of the included studies. Fortunately, the data from several studies were available for synthesis.44 46 50 56 58 59 However, due to high heterogeneity, only one meta-analysis could be conducted to evaluate effectiveness in this study. As for safety, only three studies reported adverse events for acupuncture alone. The analysis showed no difference between the acupuncture intervention and control therapies. Several limitations were identified in this study. First, several sham control acupuncture studies were excluded because they did not meet our inclusion criteria according to our previously published protocol.62 Therefore, it was not possible to reach a global and comprehensive summary of all the evidence. For example, we excluded 11 studies based on design limitations. Secondly, the time points at which outcomes were reported and measured in many of the studies varied significantly, which frequently resulted in insufficient data for a given outcome measurement being available to pool at a given time point. Thus, we were unable to synthesise the outcome data measured at several different time points into one meta-analysis. Thirdly, the overall methodological quality of the included trials was not satisfactory. Some studies provided insufficient information to be able to evaluate the risk of bias. For instance, four studies did not clearly describe the specifics of randomisation,.44 47 54 55 and allocation concealment was not mentioned in nine studies.44 47–49 51 53–55 61 Furthermore, many studies did not provide a published protocol or register it prior to execution. There are several important implications from this review that can be applied to the design of future clinical studies. Firstly, all clinical trials should be prospectively registered in an openly-accessible national or international trial registry, such as ClinicalTrials.gov, which is a registry and results database of publicly and privately supported clinical studies of human participants conducted around the world.63 In this way, researchers can easily identify whether a trial is affected by selective reporting, incomplete outcome reporting or other limitations. While an appropriate control group is crucial for the design of future clinical acupuncture studies (including sham acupuncture, waiting list or control treatments), it would be helpful for comparison in systematic reviews for researchers to increase the homogeneity of control interventions and standardisation of time points measured. Finally, the outcome measurement tools should also be clinically validated in future studies.