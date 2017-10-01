You are here

Meetings and courses
BMAS acupuncture courses
  1. Allyson Brown
  1. BMAS, London, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Allyson Brown; bmaslondon{at}aol.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/acupmed-2017-011545

THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.

FOUNDATION COURSES last 4 days, either spread over 2 weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. While the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.

‘Earlybird’ discounted price for bookings made and paid for at least three months ahead of the start of the course.

Bmas foundation courses 2017-18

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

4/5 November & 2/3 December 2017

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

17/18 February & 17/18 March 2018

DUBLIN: Talbot Hotel, Stillorgan

10/11 March & 7/8 April 2018

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

Four weekdays: 26-29 March 2018

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

12/13 May & 9/10 June 2018

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

Four weekdays: 17-20 September 2018

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

14/15 October & 18/19 November 2017

BMAS foundation course for nurses

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate for 2018 course to be decided

Bmas foundation refresher day

NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

20 June 2018

LONDON: NCVO, London N1

10 October 2018

Further details

Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:

Telephone: 01606 786782 Fax: 01606 7 86 783

Email: admin@thebmas.com

Web: www.medical-acupuncture.co.uk

BMAS courses 2017–18

Self-Acupuncture course 

Self-acupuncture can enable practitioners to better manage their caseload and facilitate self-management by patients. Useful in chronic pain management and in a range of conditions: constitutional symptoms; ENT; respiratory; GIT; musculoskeletal; neurology; psychiatric.This 1 day course is designed to equip practitioners with the skills to teach patients and/or their carers to use self-acupuncture and covering related issues. Including evidence; patient selection; setting; risk reduction; information and training; contraindication and precautions; service delivery and follow-up; medicolegal aspects.

Course consists of lectures, small group work sessions, patient/caregiver involvement and demonstrations.

Course led by Graham Leng and Max Forrester

Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: Friday 20 October 2017

The Back Pain Course

A 1 day course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of back pain. Our popular course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.

Course led by Mike Cummings

BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ

Location: Date: 25 October 2017

Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 12 February 2018

Electroacupuncture course

The popular BMAS Electroacupuncture Course, a 1 day course with comprehensive presentations and demonstrations and a half-day practical session.

The BMAS has negotiated a special arrangement with Scarborough’s to supply AS Super 4 Digital Electroacupuncture device as part of the course fee. Every delegate will receive this machine which normally retails at £250 plus VAT.

Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 22 November 2017

Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 21 June 2018

Acupuncture for headache

NICE guidelines for the treatment of headache include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of headache. A 1 day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.

Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 18 April 2018

Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 6 September 2018

Acupuncture and Women’s Health with Lisa Stener-Victorin (pictured)

A specialist day focussing on acupuncture and fertility/gynaecology. Topics include: anovulation and polycystic ovary syndrome; vasomotor symptoms; pelvic pain during pregnancy; acupuncture and assisted reproduction therapy.

Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 19 April 2018

Acupuncture and the treatment of osteoarthritis

A new 1 day course on acupuncture as a treatment for osteoarthritis, focussing on the hip, knee and other large joints. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations, with practical sessions to refresh existing skills and/or learn new techniques to improve your expertise in this field.

This course is for regulated health professionals who use acupuncture in their practice and would like to revise or improve their knowledge and skills in the management of patients with osteoarthritis.

Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 4 July 2018

Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents WharfDate: 27 September 2018

National and International Meetings

BMAS Autumn Scientific Meeting 2017

Location: Royal College of Physicians, London NW1

Date: Saturday 28 October 2017

www.medical-acupuncture.co.uk

Join us once again at the prestigious Royal College of Physicians, Regents Park, London NW1. Update yourself on the latest research into acupuncture, catch up with news, network with colleagues and earn CPD hours.

Speakers include:

Professor Geoffrey Burnstock

Purinergic signalling and its involvement in pain and acupuncture

Berthold Henkel:

Acupuncture for pain control after caesarean section—a randomised, placebo-controlled investigation with non-randomised arm

Taras Usichenko:

Analgesic effects of auricular acupuncture, including demonstration

Catharina Klausenitz:

Auricular acupuncture for exam anxiety in medical students—a randomised crossover investigation

