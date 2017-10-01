Acupuncture attenuates hyperglycaemia and improves ovarian function in female rats subjected to continuous light exposure

Introduction

Human circadian rhythms are synchronised to light/dark cycles. Over time, organisms have adapted to diurnal variations in their physiology and metabolism. These rhythms are regulated by molecular circadian clocks. However, in recent years, humans have shifted away from the naturally occurring solar light cycle in favour of artificial, irregular light schedules produced by electrical lighting. Disruption of the core clock genes secondary to interference with these environmental considerations may lead to an increased risk of cardiometabolic disease.1 2 Genetic disruption of clock genes in mice induces metabolic dysfunction at distinct phases of the sleep/wake cycle.3 Constant exposure to light induces alterations in melatonin levels, food intake, visceral adiposity and circadian rhythms in rats.4 Exposure of adult female rats to continuous light leads to the gradual development of chronic anovulation.5 6 However, it remains unknown how continuous light exposure affects glucose levels in female rats.

As contemporary exposure to artificial light environments is unlikely to change, there may be a potential role for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in allowing humans to enjoy the convenience of artificially lit environments, while reducing the potential side effects of light exposure to a minimum. Acupuncture is now widely practised in both East Asian and Western countries as a method of pain relief and as a treatment for a variety of other disorders.7–10 As an important CAM modality, there is evidence to suggest that acupuncture is safe and effective for appetite control,11 weight loss12 and sleep regulation. Furthermore, acupuncture has been reported to have beneficial effects on glucose metabolism and insulin signalling in obese women.13

Many studies have shown that circadian misalignment increases insulin resistance and decreases pancreatic function.14 We have found in previous research that high testosterone levels, similar to those observed in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), have been shown in female rats after 16 weeks of continuous light exposure.6 It is possible that longer durations of light exposure in rats may adversely impact endocrine function and metabolism even further. The aim of this study was to observe the effect of long-term continuous light exposure for 21 weeks on serum concentrations of glucose in rats and to determine if acupuncture has any beneficial effects.