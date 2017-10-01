Acupuncture for the treatment of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Introduction

Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) is a disorder in which gastric contents reflux recurrently into the oesophagus, causing troublesome symptoms and/or complications.1 The prevalence of GORD in Western countries is high, ranging from 8.8–40%.2 3 It is also rising in Asian areas.4 GORD is associated with chronic cough, laryngitis and asthma1 as well as obstructive sleep apnoea.5 In addition to a potentially serious impact on quality of life, GORD imposes a huge burden on society with direct and indirect costs of US$4188 and $8741, respectively, per patient annually in the USA.6

While there are several established treatments for GORD, evidence of efficacy remains limited. Since GORD is closely related to lifestyle factors, lifestyle modification forms the basis of clinical management.1 However, for various reasons, compliance with lifestyle modification is low in most patients.1 Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are perceived to be the most effective treatment; however, long-term courses of treatment increase the risks of osteoporosis, Clostridium difficile infection and community-acquired pneumonia.7 In addition, the economic cost is high; approximately $10 billion are spent on PPIs in the USA annually.8 Meanwhile, surgery is effective only in a subset of GORD patients, is limited by the experience of surgeons1 and is not helpful in reducing the risk of development of malignancy in cases of Barrett’s oesophagus.9

Over the last decade, a pronounced decline has been seen in drug development, accompanied by a dramatic increase in the testing of novel non-medical therapeutic techniques.10 Acupuncture, an effective alternative therapy, has been widely used in a number of gastrointestinal disorders including GORD. For instance, adding acupuncture to standard-dose PPI reportedly achieved better results than doubling the PPI dose in patients who had failed standard-dose PPIs.11 Since then, several other studies have investigated the effectiveness of acupuncture for GORD; however, no consensus has been reached. Moreover, to our knowledge, no systematic review or meta-analysis of trials of acupuncture for GORD has been conducted to date. Accordingly, the aim of this study was to perform a meta-analysis of trials examining the effectiveness of acupuncture for GORD.