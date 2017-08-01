Acupuncture upregulates G protein coupled activity in SAMP8 mice

Methods 36 senescence-accelerated (SAM) prone 8 mice were divided into three groups that remained untreated (SAMP8, n=12) or received Sanjiao acupuncture (SAMP8+SA, n=12) or control acupuncture (SAMP8+CA, n=12). An additional control group of SAM resistant 1 mice was included (SAMR1 group, n=12). Morris water maze tests were used to investigate learning and memory abilities. Immunoprecipitation and Western blotting were used to study expression of G protein subunits and their activities in the cortex/hippocampus.

Results Behavioural analysis showed that acupuncture attenuated the severe cognitive deficits observed in untreated/CA-treated SAMP8 mice. The findings of the G protein activation assays via immunoprecipitation and Western blots were that the physiologically coupled activation rate (PCAR) and maximal coupled activation rate (MCAR) of Gα s and Gα i were decreased in the cortex of SAMP8 vs SAMR1 mice. Sanjiao acupuncture induced an upregulation in the PCAR of Gα s and Gα i . In the hippocampus of untreated SAMP8 mice, the PCAR of Gα s and MCAR of both Gα s and Gα i declined, and Sanjiao acupuncture was associated with an upregulation in the MCAR of Gα s and Gα i . There were no significant differences in Gα s and Gα i expression between the groups.