Patients’ and physiotherapists’ belief in and use of acupuncture for cancer-related symptoms

Article Text
Abstract
Background It is important to investigate attitudes to acupuncture, because therapists’ and patients’ expectations may affect the treatment outcome.
Aim To explore the use of and belief in acupuncture among oncological physiotherapists and to explore patients’ interest in receiving acupuncture during cancer therapy and their belief in its effectiveness.
Methods 522 patients (80% female, mean age 67 years) reported on their interest in receiving acupuncture for nausea during radiotherapy treatment; a subgroup (n=198) additionally disclosed their belief in the effectiveness of acupuncture. 117 Swedish oncological physiotherapists (96% female, mean age 48 years) answered a questionnaire regarding their use of and belief in acupuncture.
Results Of the patients initiating cancer therapy, 359 (69%) were interested in receiving acupuncture. The patients believed acupuncture to be effective for pain (79%), nausea (79%) and vasomotor symptoms (48%). Of the 117 physiotherapists, 66 (56%) practised acupuncture. Physiotherapists generally believed in the effectiveness of acupuncture. For pain, 89% believed that acupuncture was effective and 42% of them practised it. Similar responses were noted for chemotherapy-induced nausea (86% and 38%, respectively) and vasomotor symptoms (80% and 28%, respectively). Younger physiotherapists and patients were more likely to believe in the effectiveness of acupuncture compared with older ones.
Conclusions More than two thirds of patients with cancer were interested in receiving acupuncture during therapy. Patients and oncological physiotherapists believed that acupuncture was effective for cancer pain, nausea and vasomotor symptoms. Further studies of acupuncture for cancer-related symptoms and of the effect of patients’ and clinicians’ therapeutic relationships, including treatment expectations, would be welcome.
- ACUPUNCTURE
- ONCOLOGY
- PHYSIOTHERAPY
- COMPLEMENTARY MEDICINE
- PAIN MANAGEMENT
- REHABILITATION MEDICINE
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Footnotes
Contributors As the sole author, I have provided substantial contributions to the conception and design of the work, the acquisition, analysis and interpretation of data. I have drafted the work and revised it critically for important intellectual content. I have finally approved the version to be published.
Funding The study was funded by Linköping University, the region of Östergötland and the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine, Karolinska Institute, Sweden.
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.