Manual acupuncture for myofascial pain syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis

The efficacy of acupuncture for the treatment of MPS has been evaluated in recent years. 7 , 12 , 13 However, due to heterogeneity in the number of sessions and in the location of the stimulus (ie, needling at MTrPs vs traditional acupuncture points), overall the findings remain inconclusive. It is possible that the efficacy of MA is affected by the number of sessions and the stimulation points chosen. Accordingly, the aim of our study was to perform an updated systematic review (SR) and to specifically examine for (by way of subgroup analysis) any specific evidence to support provision of a minimum number of sessions and/or use of certain points for needle insertion when using MA for the treatment of MPS.

Manual acupuncture (MA) is a traditional acupuncture technique, which involves penetrating the body with thin, solid, metallic needles that are subsequently manipulated by hand. This technique has been applied for the treatment of pain for more than 2000 years in China. 8 , 9 A recent study showed that acupuncture applied to MTrPs can activate the endogenous opioid system and prompt the release of endogenous opioid peptides (enkephalin and β-endorphin) to induce an analgesic effect. 10 Acupuncture is now recognised as a convenient, safe and effective method, and is commonly used for the treatment of MPS. 11

The most accepted theory regarding the pathophysiology of MPS is an integrated hypothesis, in which the aforementioned predisposing factors cause motor endplate dysfunction and an excessive release of acetylcholine. This accumulation of acetylcholine may initiate spontaneous electrical activity in MTrPs, causing a sustained contraction of the muscle fibres and formation of a taut band. Meanwhile, others believe that the spontaneous electrical activity originates from stimulation of muscle spindles by a dysfunctional sympathetic nervous system. 5–7

Myofascial pain syndrome (MPS) was first described by Dr Janet G Travell in 1942, and is now recognised as a common form of pain derived from muscle and its related fascia. Epidemiological data suggest that the prevalence of MPS in the general population may be as high as 85%. The main characteristics of MPS include the presence of one or more myofascial trigger points (MTrPs), stiff and involuntarily contracted muscles, and a sensitive reaction when firm pressure is applied to MTrPs. 1 , 2 Common causes of MPS include acute or chronic soft-tissue injury, long-term chronic strain and poor posture. Other causes include metabolic, endocrine, mental and psychological disorders. 3 , 4

We used RevMan 5.3 software (Cochrane Collaboration) to perform a meta-analysis. The weighted mean difference (WMD) or standard mean difference (SMD) and their respective 95% CIs were calculated for continuous data. The Higgins I 2 test was used to assess heterogeneity with a significance level set at 50%. A fixed-effects model was used in the absence of substantial heterogeneity (I 2 <50%). Otherwise, a random-effects model was used (I 2 ≥50%) and subgroup analysis was applied to explore this heterogeneity. Finally, a funnel-plot was used to assess publication bias.

After selecting studies according to the aforementioned inclusion and exclusion criteria, two independent reviewers (SHZ and XGZ) read the full articles and extracted the data before assessing the methodological quality of each RCT. Disagreements between the two reviewers were resolved by consultation with a third researcher (KHY). The quality of the RCTs was assessed using the risk of bias (RoB) tool recommended by the Cochrane Handbook V.5.1.0 (Cochrane Collaboration, London, UK). This assessment was performed considering six aspects: (1) random sequence generation; (2) allocation concealment; (3) blinding of participants and outcome assessors; (4) incomplete outcome data; (5) selective reporting; and (6) other bias.

The study intervention needed to have been MA, the definition of which included dry needling (DN), a manual stimulation technique applied to MTrPs, 14 which correspond closely to the ah shi points of traditional acupuncture practice. 15 However, other types of acupuncture (eg, electroacupuncture, laser acupuncture) and mixed interventions were excluded. Controls groups could include either sham/placebo (efficacy trials) or no intervention (effectiveness trials). The primary outcomes were pain intensity, measured by visual analogue scale (VAS) or numerical rating scale (NRS), and pressure pain threshold (PPT). Secondary outcomes were adverse events and range of motion (ROM) at the neck (including flexion, extension, inclination and rotation).

Only randomised controlled trials (RCTs), published in English or Chinese, were included in this SR. Studies needed to include patients with MPS that were diagnosed clinically according to the criteria defined by Simons et al 2 (five major criteria and a minimum of one minor criteria). Patients with fibromyalgia, injury, systemic disease, neurological and metabolic disorders, metastatic disease, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis were excluded. Studies including pregnant women or participants that received other interventions before the study were also excluded.

PubMed, The Cochrane Library, Embase, Web of Science and CBM (China Biology Medicine) were searched from their inception up to January 2016. Some additional studies were also retrieved after examination of the reference lists of relevant SRs. We used the following English language search terms to build our search strategy: (‘acupuncture’ OR ‘needling’ OR ‘dry-needling’ OR ‘needle*’) AND (‘myofascial pain’ OR ‘trigger point*’ OR ‘trigger-point*’ OR ‘synalg*’ OR ‘MPS*’ OR ‘MPD*’ OR ‘MTrP*’) AND (‘randomized controlled trial*’ OR ‘random allocation’ OR ‘double blind’ OR ‘single blind’ OR ‘controlled clinical trial*’). In addition, we undertook a MeSH (Medical Subject Headings) term searching as follows: (‘Acupuncture’[Mesh] OR ‘Acupuncture Therapy’[Mesh]) AND (‘Myofascial Pain Syndromes’[Mesh] OR ‘Trigger Points’[Mesh]) AND (‘Randomized Controlled Trial’[Publication Type] OR ‘Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic’[Mesh] OR ‘Controlled Clinical Trial’[Publication Type] OR ‘Controlled Clinical Trials as Topic’[Mesh]).

Mejuto-Vázquez et al 18 reported on adverse events in their study, indicating that 88% of patients who received DN experienced mild discomfort (ie, upper trapezius muscle soreness) after treatment. However, they did not experience any increase in pain. Sun et al 11 reported that one patient who received MA developed bruises over the acupuncture point region after the end of the third session. No other study reported any adverse events.

No meta-analysis for the secondary outcome of ROM could be conducted, therefore results are presented descriptively. Compared with no intervention, Mejuto-Vázquez 18 found significant improvements in cervical extension, flexion and inclination (but not rotation) immediately after one session of MA at MTrPs ( table 2 ). However, trials comparing against sham acupuncture 17 and placebo laser 27 did not demonstrate any significant improvement in cervical ROM.

Six studies 18 , 19 , 22 , 23 , 27 , 30 assessed PPT, of which three (sham-controlled) studies 19 , 22 , 23 were combined in a meta-analysis using a random-effects model ( figure 3 C). The meta-analysis showed that MA at MTrPs increased PPT (WMD 1.00, 95% CI 0.32 to 1.67, p=0.004; heterogeneity: χ 2 =10.16, I 2 =80%, p=0.006). Two RCTs comparing MA with no intervention 18 and placebo laser 27 reported on PPT and found no significant increase immediately after one session (WMD 12.00, 95% CI −76.46 to 100.46) or 12 sessions (WMD 0.06, 95% CI −0.68 to 0.80) of MA at MTrPs, respectively.

Twelve studies 11 , 16 , 18–20 , 22–26 , 28 , 29 evaluated pain intensity via VAS or NRS. Finally, eight sham-controlled studies 16 , 19 , 20 , 22–26 were combined in two meta-analyses ( figure 3 A, B), which showed that MA at MTrPs reduced pain intensity (SMD −0.90, 95% CI −1.48 to −0.32, p=0.002; heterogeneity: χ 2 =16.21, I 2 =75%, p=0.003) compared with sham. Irrespective of needling location, MA reduced pain intensity immediately after one session (SMD −1.05, 95% CI −1.84 to −0.27, p=0.009; substantial heterogeneity: χ 2 =16.39, I 2 =76%, p=0.003) and after eight sessions of treatment (WMD −1.96, 95% CI −2.72 to −1.20, p<0.001; no heterogeneity: χ 2 =0.11, I 2 =0%, p=0.74) compared with sham. No significant difference in effect was observed between MA and sham when only considering studies that simulated acupuncture points (SMD −1.17, 95% CI −2.39 to 0.04, p=0.06; substantial heterogeneity: χ 2 =16.33, I 2 =82%, p=0.001). Only one trial 18 comparing MA against no intervention reported on pain intensity via NRS and did not find any significant reduction immediately after one session of MA at MTrPs (WMD −1.70, 95% CI −3.61 to 0.21, p>0.05).

Figure 2 shows the RoB of the included studies. Thirteen studies 11 , 16–25 , 29 , 30 described an appropriate method of random sequence generation, 11 11 , 16–20 , 22–25 , 29 used a computer-generated randomisation schedule and two 21 , 30 employed selection of cards. One study 26 was quasi-randomised; it allocated participants according to the sequence of involvement, and was thus rated as high risk. The two other studies 27 , 28 did not describe the method of random sequence generation. Three studies 18 , 19 , 21 concealed allocation sequence by means of sealed, opaque envelopes. The remaining studies 11 , 16 , 17 , 20 , 22–30 did not report on allocation concealment. Ten studies 16 , 17 , 20–24 , 26 , 29 , 30 were double-blinded (participants and outcome assessors). Five studies 11 , 18 , 19 , 27 , 28 were single-blinded (outcome assessors only), although participant blinding was deemed not to be applicable for three out of five of these studies, 18 , 27 , 28 in which patients in the control arms received placebo laser or were left untreated. Finally, one study 25 did not report blinding. Three studies 17 , 20 , 21 reported part of their results in graphical form, one study 11 reported its results as median (IQR), and three studies 28–30 did not report any detailed data with mean±SD. Therefore, these studies were deemed to be at high risk of incomplete outcome data and selective reporting. Tekin et al 20 presented another potential source of bias due to a lack of justification regarding the reason for dropouts. No publication bias was observed, with the funnel-plot showing a symmetrical distribution (see online supplementary file 1 ).

As shown in figure 1 , a total of 847 relevant studies were identified. Eighty-two references were obtained from PubMed, 216 from The Cochrane Library, 287 from Embase, 213 from Web of Science, and 49 from CBM. EndNote X7 software (Thomson Corporation, Stamford, USA) was used to eliminate duplicates (307 references). After evaluating the title and abstract of the identified references, 515 records were excluded and the remaining 25 articles were extracted for in-depth review. A further full-text screening excluded nine articles. Finally, 16 RCTs 11 , 16–30 met our inclusion criteria.

Discussion

Summary of results In our meta-analysis, compared with sham acupuncture, MA showed favourable efficacy in terms of pain relief and reduction of muscle irritability through the stimulation of MTrPs. No evidence of analgesic efficacy was observed through the stimulation of acupuncture points. In addition, our results suggested that treatment of MPS with one or eight sessions of MA may be good alternatives to existing treatments. Two studies18 ,27 compared DN with no intervention and placebo laser, while four other studies11 ,28–30 did not report any detailed data; therefore, these studies were not combined in the meta-analysis of MA versus sham acupuncture. Moreover, the safety of acupuncture remains unclear due to a relative lack of studies reporting adverse events. Overall, the design and reporting quality of the RCTs included in our SR ranged from poor to fair. High RoB existed in random sequence generation, incomplete outcome data and selective reporting, resulting in potential selection bias, attrition bias and reporting bias, respectively. Allocation concealment was arguably the weakest link in the design and reporting of the included RCTs. In particular, Tekin et al 20 did not report any details regarding potential dropouts or withdrawals, which may have led to exclusion or attrition bias.

Overall completeness and applicability of evidence The included studies primarily focused upon the efficacy of MA in terms of a reduction in pain intensity, increase in PPT and improvement in cervical ROM. However, in addition to regional pain, local tenderness in trigger points and loss of joint function, MPS may also be associated with psychiatric complications such as anxiety, sleeplessness and depression.31 Only two studies, namely those by Couto et al 19 and Tekin et al,20 examined for any improvement in mental health. High RoB, variable duration of symptoms and differences in the severity of initial conditions may partly influence the validity of the conclusions. Notably, the included studies only involved MPS symptoms of the neck, shoulders, face and back. Thus, the conclusions may not be applicable to other regions affected by MPS.

Agreements and disagreements with other SRs Our results regarding the immediate effect of MA on pain are consistent with the findings of Kietrys et al,13 who included seven RCTs of DN compared with sham/control. Their review showed that DN decreased pain after treatment (immediately and after a 4-week follow-up); however, RoB was high in the studies included in this SR and we think that it is essential to carefully assess the RoB for each RCT included in order to judge the reliability of the findings. In fact, although most SRs dealing with the effects of acupuncture on pain have conducted an assessment of RoB using different scales, nearly half of them have failed to go on to incorporate the RoB assessment into the synthesis. It is highlighted in the Cochrane Handbook (V.5.1.0) that strictly assessing the RoB from a methodological point of view and incorporating it into the synthesis are essential components of the SR process. It also notes that failing to report this RoB assessment may influence the analysis, interpretation and conclusions of SRs.32 ,33 Therefore, future SRs should pay attention to this issue. Ong et al 12 only included one RCT (by Ilbuldu et al 27) that compared DN with placebo laser. They did not observe any significant difference in pain intensity between the two groups, both immediately post-treatment and at a 6-month follow-up. By contrast, our SR included 16 RCTs and is therefore able to provide stronger and more convincing evidence that MA is an effective therapy for the treatment of MPS. Our findings differ slightly from the latest SR (of 10 RCTs) evaluating the efficacy of MA for MPS, which found that DN was less effective at decreasing pain compared with placebo, but more effective at increasing ROM.7 We believe that this divergence of findings may originate from the differences in inclusion criteria used to select relevant RCTs. For example, in the aforementioned review, studies including patients suffering from other diseases (eg, irritation syndrome, segmental dysfunction) were eligible, while these were not allowed in the present study.

Limitations Our study has several limitations that must be acknowledged. Firstly, significant statistical heterogeneity was observed in our meta-analysis. It is accepted that there are high levels of clinical heterogeneity across acupuncture trials.34 Meta-regression analysis requires an adequate number of included studies (n≥10) for each covariate model, otherwise false-positive results may occur.35 Consequently, we did not use meta-regression models to explore the source of heterogeneity between trials. Secondly, we were unable to assess the impact of MA on valuable outcome measures such as the Nottingham Health Profile (NHP) and 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36) because only Ilbuldu et al 27 and Tekin et al,20 respectively, reported the use of these parameters. Thirdly, we were unable to assess the long-term efficacy of MA on MPS, since only Aranha et al 17 and Ilbuldu et al 27 reported long-term efficacy, at 1 and 6 months, respectively. Finally, with the potential for an increased number of RCTs focusing on this topic in the future, the results of this SR (like any) will have to be updated and improved.36 For example, a new high-quality RCT published in June 2016 showed that, compared with a sham strain–counterstrain technique, DN was effective at relieving pain after three sessions but did not result in a significant reduction of the neck disability score.37 Such findings serve to extend our data further.

Implications for practice Our research findings can be used to guide doctors in the use of MA for the treatment of MPS. Thanks to its good analgesic effect, the application of MA may result in a reduction of opiate and antidepressant use, which could in turn help reduce adverse reactions caused by these drugs.38 Two studies reported mild adverse events only (soreness and haemorrhage) after treatment of MPS.11 ,18 Therefore, MA can be considered to be a relatively safe intervention when performed by a qualified practitioner but is not a risk-free procedure.39 There is also still a need to determine the optimal number of MA sessions for the treatment of different conditions.