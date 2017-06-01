BMAS Acupuncture Courses

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
THE BRITISH MEDICAL ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY runs foundation, foundation refresher and supplementary courses for regulated healthcare professionals.
FOUNDATION COURSES last four days, either spread over two weekends or as a block of four consecutive days. Whilst the historical aspects and traditional philosophy of acupuncture are discussed, the Foundation Course concentrates on a neurophysiological and evidence-based approach to the use of acupuncture as a technique following orthodox clinical diagnosis. Safe and effective needling are key features of this practical course, and the healthcare professionals attending should leave with the skills required to apply simple acupuncture techniques within their practice.
‘Earlybird’ discounted price for bookings made and paid for at least three months ahead of the start of the course.
BMAS FOUNDATION COURSES 2017
GLASGOW: Gartnavel General Hospital 2/3 September & 30 September/1 October 2017
LONDON: NCVO, London N1Four weekdays: 11 - 14 September 2017
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ14/15 October & 18/19 November 2017
LONDON: NCVO, London N14/5 November & 2/3 December 2017
BMAS FOUNDATION COURSE FOR NURSES
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Long weekend: 22-25 September 2017
BMAS FOUNDATION REFRESHER DAY
NORTHWICH Cheshire: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ 12 June 2017
LONDON: NCVO, London N1 5 October 2017
Further details
Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:
Telephone: 01606 786782 Fax: 01606 786783
Email: admin@thebmas.com
Web: www.medical-acupuncture.co.uk
BMAS Courses 2017
Electroacupuncture Course
The popular BMAS Electroacupuncture Course, a one-day course with comprehensive presentations and demonstrations and a half-day practical session.
The BMAS has negotiated a special arrangement with Scarborough’s to supply AS Super 4 Digital Electroacupuncture device as part of the course fee. Every delegate will receive this machine which normally retails at £250 plus VAT.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 8 June 2017
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 22 November 2017
Acupuncture and the treatment of osteoarthritis NEW
A new one-day course on acupuncture as a treatment for osteoarthritis, focussing on the hip, knee and other large joints. Consisting of lectures and demonstrations, with practical sessions to refresh existing skills and/or learn new techniques to improve your expertise in this field.
This course is for regulated health professionals who use acupuncture in their practice and would like to revise or improve their knowledge and skills in the management of patients with osteoarthritis.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQDate: 5 July 2017
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 28 September 2017
Acupuncture for Headache
NICE guidelines for the treatment of headache include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of headache. A one-day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: 7 September 2017
Acupuncture for Cancer Patients and Palliative Care - with Dr Jacqueline Filshie
Dr Jacqueline Filshie returns with her popular course on acupuncture in palliative care. This course offers live patient demonstrations, together with lectures on acupuncture for pain and non-pain conditions, and covers safety aspects and future directions. This course is suitable for doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other health professionals working in palliative care settings. Dr Filshie is a Consultant Anaesthetist and an Honorary Senior Lecturer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: 15 September 2017
Self-Acupuncture Course
Self-acupuncture can enable practitioners to better manage their caseload and facilitate self-management by patients. Useful in chronic pain management and in a range of conditions: constitutional symptoms/ENT/respiratory/GIT/ musculoskeletal/ neurology/psychiatric.
This one-day course is designed to equip practitioners with the skills to teach patients and/or their carers to use self-acupuncture and covering related issues. Including evidence, patient selection, setting, risk reduction, information and training, contraindication and precautions, service delivery and follow-up, medicolegal aspects. Course consists of lectures, small group work sessions, patient/caregiver involvement and demonstrations.
Course led by Graham Leng and Max Forrester
Location: BMAS House, Northwich CW8 1AQ Date: Friday 20 October 2017
The Back Pain Course
NICE guidelines for the treatment of low back pain include a course of acupuncture. In response to the guidelines the BMAS is offering a course for acupuncturists focussing on the assessment, treatment and management of back pain. A one-day course consisting of lectures, demonstrations and practical sessions.
Course led by Mike Cummings
Location: London N1 - NCVO, Regents Wharf Date: Wednesday 25 October 2017
Further details
Full details of all courses may be obtained from the BMAS Administrative Office, or online:
Telephone: 01606 786782 Fax: 01606 786783
Email: admin@thebmas.com
Web: www.medical-acupuncture.co.uk
National and International Meetings
BMAS Autumn Scientific Meeting 2017Location: Royal College of Physicians, London NW1 Date: Saturday 28 October 2017 www.medical-acupuncture.co.uk
9th International Symposium on AuriculotherapyLocation: Novotel, Clarke Quay, Singapore Date: 10-12 August 2017 www.auriculotherapysymposium.com
Footnotes
Competing interests None declared.
Provenance and peer review Commissioned; internally peer reviewed.
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.