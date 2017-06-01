Use of acupuncture in the USA: changes over a decade (2002–2012)

Abstract

Background The use of acupuncture has gained popularity in the USA. The number of acupuncture users and licensed acupuncturists increased by 50% and 100%, respectively, between 2002 and 2012, coinciding with increasing acknowledgement of the importance and efficacy of acupuncture over this time period.

Methods This paper presents new findings from the complementary health approaches section of the 2012 National Health Interview Survey (n=33 373 respondents). In particular, data on the use of acupuncture and user characteristics were compared against data collected from an earlier survey in 2002. Statistical analyses included weighted distribution, logistical regression and Pearson's χ2 tests.

Results The profile of the most common acupuncture users comprised the following sociodemographics age 41–65 years (47.4%); female gender (69.6%); and non-Hispanic (85.3%) and/or white (78.1%) ethnicity. Respondents also tended to be US citizens (92.1%) with some college education (57.1%) and in very good to excellent health (60.8%). The proportion of respondents using acupuncture for treatment of a specific health problem, as opposed to promotion of general wellness, was 84.7% in 2002 and 55.3% in 2012.