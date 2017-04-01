Effects of electroacupuncture and the retinoid X receptor (RXR) signalling pathway on oligodendrocyte differentiation in the demyelinated spinal cord of rats

Electroacupuncture (EA) has historically been used as an adjuvant therapy to treat MS. 5 , 6 We previously reported that ‘Governor Vessel’ (dorsal midline) EA (GV-EA) increased numbers of endogenous OPCs and oligodendrocytes, promoted remyelination and enhanced functional improvement in spinal cord demyelination induced by ethidium bromide (EB), 2 indicating that GV-EA stimulates endogenous OPCs. However, the molecular mechanism underlying this functional recovery has not been fully identified. A recent study reported up-regulation of retinoid acid receptor (retinoid X receptor γ , RXR-γ) expression in cells of the oligodendrocyte lineage involved in remyelination and in remyelinated MS lesions. 7 Blockade or activation of the RXR signalling pathway can inhibit or promote OPC differentiation and remyelination, respectively, suggesting that this signalling pathway plays a critical role in oligodendrocyte development and myelination. In light of the above, we sought to determine whether or not activation of the RXR signalling pathway is involved in GV-EA-induced stimulation of endogenous OPCs in demyelination secondary to EB.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a common autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system (CNS). Although the underlying cause has not been fully clarified, it is generally attributed to failure of myelin-producing cells—oligodendrocytes and oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs). To date, there is no curative treatment for MS. However, based on the aforementioned presumption, protection or stimulation of endogenous OPCs represents a potential therapeutic option for MS. After demyelination, surviving endogenous OPCs are able to activate, proliferate, migrate to the demyelinated site and differentiate into mature oligodendrocytes to support axonal remyelination. 1 , 2 However, this process is limited in MS. 3 , 4 Therefore many treatment strategies aim to stimulate endogenous OPCs by promoting their ability to proliferate and differentiate.

Methods

Experimental animals and surgery A total of 78 female Sprague-Dawley rats (220–250 g) were provided by the Experimental Animal Center of Sun Yat-sen University (Guangzhou, China). The animals were reared in separate cages in a room under controlled light, relative humidity (50%) and temperature (20±2°C) conditions. All animals had free access to basic feed and tap water. The production licence (ID: SCXK2009-0011) and utilisation licence (ID: SYXK2007-0081) for the use of experimental animals were provided by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Science and Technology. Animal experiments were approved by the Experimental Animal Ethics Committee of Sun Yat-sen University (Ethic Committee of ZSSOM on Laboratory Animal Care (♯2015-045) and experimental protocols complied with the ethical requirements of the Ministry of Science and Technology (People's Republic of China). All efforts were made to minimise the number of animals used and their suffering. The rats were randomly divided into three groups: (1) the Control group, which was subjected to dorsal laminectomy and exposure of the dura only; (2) the EB group, which received EB injection after dorsal laminectomy; and (3) the EB+EA group, which received EA treatment after EB injection and dorsal laminectomy. Each group was further divided into three subgroups that were euthanased at 7-day (n=5 per group), 15-day (n=8 per group) and 30-day (n=13 per group) time points for observation. Rats were anaesthetised using an intraperitoneal injection of 1% sodium pentobarbital (40 mg/kg). Dorsal laminectomies were performed at the T9/T10 vertebral levels and a 2×2 mm2 area of the dura was exposed. 1 μL of EB (0.1 mg/mL) was stereotaxically injected into the dorsal funiculus (DF) of the spinal cord at T10 to a depth of 0.6–0.8 mm using a 1 μL fixed-needle Hamilton syringe.2 ,8 In the Control group, laminectomies and exposure of the dura were carried out without EB injection. After surgery, all animals received intramuscular injections of penicillin (160 000 U/mL/day) and were caged separately on thick soft bedding.

EA therapy EA was administered every other day to rats in the EB+EA group only, starting from the third day post-surgery until the day of euthanasia (longest treatment period 26 days). EA treatment was performed at two classical GV acupuncture points, namely GV6 (Jizhong) and GV9 (Zhiyang).9 ,10 GV6 and GV9 were located on the posterior midline in the depression below the spinous process of the 11th and seventh thoracic vertebra, respectively, in the prone position. A pair of stainless steel needles (0.35 mm diameter, 50 mm length; Jiangsu Medical Instruments Inc, China) were connected to the output terminals of an EA apparatus (model no. G 6805-2, Shanghai Medical Electronic Apparatus Company, China) and EA was applied using alternating strings of dense-sparse waves at alternating frequencies (60 Hz for 1.05 s and 2 Hz for 2.85 s, pulse width 0.5 ms). The intensity was adjusted to induce slight twitching of the hindlimbs (≤1 mA) and each treatment lasted 20 min.

Tissue processing Forty-five rats (n=5 per time point per group) were transcardially perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (PB, pH 7.4) under deep terminal anaesthesia using sodium pentobarbital (60 mg/kg intraperitoneally). Segments of spinal cord containing the lesioned sites in the EB group (n=15) and the EB+EA group (n=15) and corresponding segments in the Control group (n=15) were collected. The tissue from the epicentre of the demyelination site was prepared and cryosectioned for subsequent histochemical and immunohistochemical analyses (see below). In an additional five animals per group at the 30-day time point only, semi-thin sections were prepared for ultrastructural analysis following toluidine staining (see below). In the remaining nine rats (n=3 per group at the 15- and 30-day time points only) the tissues were harvested, dissolved and centrifuged, and the supernatant was collected and stored at −80°C for subsequent Western blotting.

Immunohistochemical staining Sections of spinal cord from n=5 animals per group per stage were post-fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde, and incubated in 0.1 M phosphate buffered saline (PBS) containing 30% sucrose at 4°C until they sank. Transverse cryosections (25 μm thickness) of the spinal cord were cut and mounted on gelatin-coated slides for immunohistochemical staining, as previously described.3 The primary antibodies used were mouse monoclonal anti-neural/glial antigen (NG)2 (MAB5384, 1:200, Millipore), mouse monoclonal anti-adenomatous polyposis coli (APC, OP80, 1:200, Millipore) and rabbit polyclonal anti-RXR-γ (sc-555, 1:100, Santa Cruz). Secondary antibodies included cyanine (Cy)3-conjugated goat anti-mouse (115-165-146, 1:300, Jackson ImmunoResearch, Inc) and fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC)-conjugated goat anti-rabbit (111-095-144, 1:50, Jackson ImmunoResearch, Inc) antibodies. RXR-γ expression in OPCs and oligodendrocytes was determined by counting individual cells double-labelled for NG2/RXR-γ and APC/RXR-γ, respectively, within a fixed unit area (300×300 µm2) in the epicentre of the demyelination site. Five randomly selected sections were counted in each rat per group. Only positive cells with a well-defined cell body were counted. We also investigated retinaldehyde (RA) synthesis in OPCs of the demyelinated spinal cord by double-staining for NG2 and RA dehydrogenase (RALDH)-2 using goat polyclonal anti-RALDH2 primary (1:100, Santa Cruz) and FITC-conjugated rabbit anti-goat secondary antibodies (1:50, Jackson Immunoresearch, Inc).

Toluidine blue staining In five animals per group at the 30-day time point only, 3 mm thick sections of spinal cord tissues including the epicentre of the demyelinated site were cut and quickly post-fixed in a fixative solution containing 2.5% glutaraldehyde overnight at 4°C. After washing several times in PBS, the sections were post-fixed with 2% osmium tetraoxide (Oxkem Limited, Reading, UK) for 1 hour at room temperature in the dark, dehydrated in a graded series of ethanol (70% ethanol for 15 min, 95% ethanol for 15 min, 100% ethanol for 15 min, repeated twice), absolute acetone (twice for 15 min), and immersed in 50% Epon812 in acetone (1:1 Epon812:acetone) for 2 hours followed by 100% Epon812 for 12 hours. Thereafter, sections were embedded individually in beam capsules and solidified at 60°C for 24 hours. Afterwards, semi-thin sections (1 μm) were cut and stained with toluidine blue. For ultrastructural analysis, ultra-thin sections were made, stained with lead citrate and uranyl acetate, and then observed under transmission electron microscopy (TEM; Philips CM10). For quantitative analysis, four semi-thin sections from each animal (n=5 per group) were selected and a total of 20 sections per group (Control, EB and EB+EA groups) were used. The numbers of three types of myelin sheath (normal, degenerated and newly formed (remyelinated)) were counted within a fixed unit area (50×50 μm2) at ×400 magnification. Four randomly selected fields from three layers (superficial, middle and deep) along the depth of the DF from each section were counted. The investigator was blind to treatment group allocation in order to avoid bias.

Western blot analysis Western blot analysis was performed in a subset of animals (n=3 per group) at the 15- and 30-day time points only. First, total protein concentration of the stored supernatant was determined. After routine electrophoresis, proteins were transferred to a polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane and non-specific binding sites were blocked. Next, membranes were incubated with rabbit anti-RXR-γ (1:500, Santa Cruz) for nine rats in the 15-day group, anti-myelin basic protein (MBP; AB5864, 1:1000, Merck Millipore) for nine rats in the 30-day group, and mouse anti-β-actin (A2228, 1:1000, Sigma) for rats in both groups, respectively, overnight at 4°C. After washing, membranes were incubated with horseradish peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody (goat anti-rabbit (111-035-003) or goat anti-mouse antibody (115-035-003), 1:5000, Jackson ImmunoResearch, Inc) for 2 hours. Protein bands were visualised using an enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) Western blot substrate kit (Pierce, Illinois, USA) and exposed on X-ray films. Intensity of the protein bands was measured and quantified with NIH Image J V.1.37 (National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, USA). The intensity values of RXR-γ were obtained by normalising firstly against controls and secondly against β-actin loading ratios. All Western blot experiments were performed in triplicate.

Spinal cord-derived neural progenitor cell culture E16 embryos of Sprague-Dawley rats were used to isolate and culture spinal cord-derived neural progenitor cells (NPCs) according to the method of Reynolds and Weiss with minor modifications, approved by the Committee on the Use of Live Animals for Teaching and Research of the University of Hong Kong.11 ,12 The NPC culture medium was composed of the following reagents from Invitrogen (1×Dulbecco's modified Eagle's medium/F12, 1% N2, 2% B27, 0.06% glucose, 2 mM/L glutamine and 20 ng/mL basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF)) and Sigma (1.34 mM/L sodium bicarbonate, 0.5 mM/L N-2-hydroxy-ethylpiperazine-N′-2-ethane sulfonic acid (HEPES), 2 μg/mL heparin, freshly supplemented with 20 ng/mL epidermal growth factor (EGF)).

Induction and passage of OPC culture To induce OPCs, freshly dissociated NPCs were seeded at 1×105 cells/mL in NPC medium for 1 or 2 days to stimulate the development of small neurospheres, before induction and passage in OPC medium according to the method of Fu et al.13 The OPC medium contained NPC medium (without bFGF/EGF) that was freshly supplemented with 0.1% bovine serum albumin (Amresco, Solon, Ohio, USA), 10 ng/mL biotin (Sigma), 10 ng/mL recombinant rat platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF-AA, R&D, Minneapolis, MN, USA) and 15 ng/mL bFGF (Invitrogen). To examine the purity of the OPCs, the cells were fixed for immunohistochemical staining.

Effect of RXR-γ signalling pathway on differentiation of spinal cord OPCs in vitro The OPCs derived from rat E16 spinal cord were seeded onto 200 µg/mL PLO (poly-L-ornithine)-coated coverslips at a density of 1×105 cells/slip. For the differentiation of OPCs, PDGF/bFGF was withdrawn from the OPC medium. After this, 1% fetal bovine serum (FBS) and variable concentrations (4 μM, 2 μM, 1 μM or 0.1 μM) of HX531 (3912, Tocris Bioscience) were added, respectively, to the medium for the first 2 days to inhibit differentiation. Then, 50 nM 9-cis-RA (R4643, Sigma) was added to the OPC culture for another 3 days to promote the differentiation of OPCs into oligodendrocytes. At the end of differentiation, cells were fixed for immunocytochemical staining. Antibodies against NG2 (MAB5384, Millipore), receptor interaction protein (RIP, 1:50, gifted by Dr X M Xu, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA) and RXR-γ were used to identify respective cell types in the OPC culture. The OPC culture was divided into seven groups (namely Control, DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), 50 nM 9cRA, 0.1 μM HX531+50 nM 9cRA, 1 μM HX531+50 nM 9cRA, 2 μM HX531+50 nM 9cRA, and 4 μM HX531+50 nM 9cRA groups). Three wells were used for each group, and for each well five randomly selected fields at ×400 magnification were used for enumeration of double positive cells.