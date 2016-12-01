Quantifying needle motion during acupuncture: implications for education and future research

Background

Quantification of needle movements during insertion and manipulation has been a challenge for acupuncturists.1 Needle manipulation includes lifting and thrusting of the needle and/or needle rotation after insertion. Such movements are critical for the elicitation of de qi and maximisation of treatment effectiveness. However, needle manipulation is highly individualised among acupuncturists, and this could have implications for treatment outcomes. Two studies have explored the displacement, rotation, torque and force exerted during needle manipulation using motion sensors (Acusensors).2 ,3 However, they did not include the speed of needle insertion and rotation. Our study aimed to analyse the trajectory of acupuncture needle motion from insertion to rotation manipulation to achieve de qi.