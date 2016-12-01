Quantifying needle motion during acupuncture: implications for education and future research
- Mabel Qi He Leow1,
- Taige Cao2,3,
- Shu Li Cui4,
- Shian Chao Tay1,5
- 1 Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 2 Medical Department, National Skin Centre, Singapore, Singapore
- 3 Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Singapore, Singapore
- 4 Pain Management Centre, Acupuncture Services, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- 5 Department of Hand Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore, Singapore
- Correspondence to Dr Mabel Qi He Leow, Biomechanics Laboratory, Singapore General Hospital, Academia, Level 1, 20 College Rd, Singapore 169856, Singapore; mabelleowqihe{at}yahoo.com
- Accepted 16 October 2016
- Published Online First 3 November 2016
Background
Quantification of needle movements during insertion and manipulation has been a challenge for acupuncturists.1 Needle manipulation includes lifting and thrusting of the needle and/or needle rotation after insertion. Such movements are critical for the elicitation of de qi and maximisation of treatment effectiveness. However, needle manipulation is highly individualised among acupuncturists, and this could have implications for treatment outcomes. Two studies have explored the displacement, rotation, torque and force exerted during needle manipulation using motion sensors (Acusensors).2 ,3 However, they did not include the speed of needle insertion and rotation. Our study aimed to analyse the trajectory of acupuncture needle motion from insertion to rotation manipulation to achieve de qi.
Acupuncture needle insertion
We performed acupuncture needle insertion on a study team member. The team member signed an institutional informed consent form acknowledging that he knew the procedure involved during acupuncture, and understood the possible risks and complications. The acupuncture was performed by a certified acupuncturist with more than 20 years …