Acupuncture for uterine fibroids: an ancient treatment and a novel approach?

Maria Goryaeva Sophia Lewis Imperial College London , London , UK Correspondence to Maria Goryaeva, Flat 9, 46 Egerton Gardens, London SW3 2BZ, UK; mg2411{at}imperial.ac.uk Accepted 5 September 2016

5 September 2016 Published Online First 6 October 2016

Dear editor

Uterine fibroids (UFs) are the most common type of gynaecological tumour, found in up to 70% of postmenopausal women.1 Although mostly asymptomatic (80%), UFs can be highly deleterious to women's health.1

Medical and surgical treatment options have been studied widely, but these are often invasive and can compromise fertility. Although hysterectomy is the only definitive treatment, it is the one that renders future childbearing impossible.2 Hysterectomies are commonly performed via laparotomy, are associated with considerable morbidity and may require a hospital admission of up to 6 days;2 they are often complicated by pyrexia and wound infections.2

The most studied therapeutic agents are gonadotropin-releasing …