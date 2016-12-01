Acupuncture has a positive effect on asthmatic rats in a glucocorticoid-independent manner
- Shanghai Research Institute of Acupuncture and Meridian, Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shanghai, China
- Accepted 23 December 2015
- Published Online First 22 January 2016
Abstract
Background There is some evidence to support the use of acupuncture as an alternative therapy for asthma. However, the mechanisms underlying its effects are not fully understood. We have reported previously that acupuncture has beneficial effects on asthma without changing the concentration of serum cortisol, although endogenous glucocorticoid (GC) plays an important role in regulating immune responses.
Objective In this study, bilateral adrenalectomy (removal of both adrenal glands) was performed in rats before asthma model induction to investigate whether acupuncture influences asthma in a GC-dependent manner.
Methods Adrenal-intact and adrenalectomised rats were injected with ovalbumin to induce asthma and then left untreated or treated with manual acupuncture (MA) at GV14, bilateral BL12 and bilateral BL13, or manual restraint without MA. Healthy and sham-adrenalectomised control groups were also included. Pulmonary resistance (RL), serum concentrations of corticosterone, and eosinophil counts were measured at the end of the experimental course. Sera from adrenal-intact and adrenalectomised asthmatic rats treated with acupuncture were injected into untreated adrenal-intact and adrenalectomised asthmatic rats to investigate further the potential role of GC in the effect of acupuncture.
Results Acupuncture significantly decreased RL and eosinophil count in both adrenal-intact and adrenalectomised asthmatic rats. Moreover, administration of sera derived from acupuncture-treated adrenal-intact and adrenalectomised asthmatic rats attenuated the increase in RL and eosinophil count in both asthmatic models.
Conclusions Results of this study suggest that endogenous GC is not a key contributor to the effects of acupuncture on asthma, and that acupuncture may have potentially therapeutic effects on asthma in a GC-independent manner.
W-QW and Y-DX contributed equally.
Contributors YYQ supervised the study design and revised the manuscript. W-WQ and XYD contributed equally to this work, carried out all the experimental work, analysed the data and drafted the manuscript. CLP, YLM, WY, and LYY conceived the study, participated in the design and helped to draft the manuscript. All authors read and approved the final version.
Funding This work was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 81202753, 81173332, 81173341, 81473760, 81574058), Shanghai Key Research Program of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning (ZYSNXD-CC-ZDYJ039, ZY3-CCCX-3-3005).
Competing interests None declared.
