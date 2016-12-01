In this issue

David John Carr 1 , 2 , 3 1New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA 2UCL Institute for Women's Health, University College London, London, UK 3Institute of Medical and Biomedical Education, St George's, University of London, London, UK Correspondence to Dr David Carr, NYU School of Medicine, 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA; davidcarr{at}doctors.org.uk

This final issue of Acupuncture in Medicine for 2016 opens with two original papers focusing on the concept of neurophysiological acupuncture “dose”. Practitioners of Western medical acupuncture will probably already be familiar with the contemporary viewpoint that acupuncture needling stimulates the nervous system1 and that the degree of stimulation is a function of: (1) the number of needles inserted; (2) the needle retention time; and (3) the degree of needle manipulation, from nil (minimal acupuncture) through manual stimulation with variable frequency (manual acupuncture),2 to electrical stimulation (electroacupuncture). Thus, a dose-response is considered to exist between acupuncture interventions and clinical outcomes. In 2008, former Editor-in-Chief Adrian White, together with a panel of leading acupuncture researchers, highlighted the lack of research into what constitutes an …