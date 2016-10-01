Complementary and alternative medical treatments: can they really be evaluated by randomised controlled trials?

Leon Wan Correspondence to Dr Leon Wan, Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, Manchester, UK; leonwan{at}doctors.org.uk Accepted 13 August 2016

13 August 2016 Published Online First 1 September 2016

Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) has grown in popularity with the changing burden of disease towards chronic illness. Arguably, this has not coincided with any significant increase in ‘evidence-based medicine’ supporting its use. CAM differs from conventional medicine in that therapy is often tailored to the individual patient. This personalised, holistic approach is fundamentally at odds with the constraints of the randomised controlled trial (RCT).

RCTs try to separate the objective effects of pharmacological medications or medical procedures from the ritual of treatment. However, the context in which a CAM treatment is provided is arguably an intrinsic part of how effective that treatment is.1

Standardisation of therapeutic practice is commonplace in RCTs and is arguably vital for their quality, as it reduces variables that could introduce bias. Although standardised pre-prepared treatments do exist in CAM, best practice is widely considered to be characterised by adaptable and individualised treatment.2 These …