Are baseline characteristics related to responses to acupuncture treatment for musculoskeletal conditions? Analysis of a dataset from a teaching centre

Background

Acupuncture treatment outcomes can differ according to patient characteristics. However, whether these factors are merely correlational or involved in the causal framework is largely inconclusive. A deeper understanding of clinical, psychosocial, and treatment factors would allow us to form more accurate prognostic predictions, enhancing follow-ups and treatment outcomes. We performed an observational study in an acupuncture teaching centre of patients treated for musculoskeletal conditions. Our objectives were to: (1) follow patients who received acupuncture treatment; and (2) identify and further describe patients who were especially likely to adhere to and benefit from acupuncture.