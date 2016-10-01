Are baseline characteristics related to responses to acupuncture treatment for musculoskeletal conditions? Analysis of a dataset from a teaching centre
- 1Research Department, New England School of Acupuncture at MCPHS University, Newton, Massachusetts, USA
- 2Department of Public Health and Community Medicine, Tufts School of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- 3Director of Research, New England School of Acupuncture at MCPHS University, Newton, Massachusetts, USA
- Correspondence to Kai-Yin Hsu, Research Department, New England School of Acupuncture at MCPHS University, 150 California Street, Newton, MA 02458, USA; Kai-Yin.Hsu{at}mcphs.edu
- Accepted 11 June 2016
- Published Online First 7 July 2016
Background
Acupuncture treatment outcomes can differ according to patient characteristics. However, whether these factors are merely correlational or involved in the causal framework is largely inconclusive. A deeper understanding of clinical, psychosocial, and treatment factors would allow us to form more accurate prognostic predictions, enhancing follow-ups and treatment outcomes. We performed an observational study in an acupuncture teaching centre of patients treated for musculoskeletal conditions. Our objectives were to: (1) follow patients who received acupuncture treatment; and (2) identify and further describe patients who were especially likely to adhere to and benefit from acupuncture.
Methods
This is a secondary analysis of data1 collected from October 2009 to July 2010 from 421 patients who filled out our Measure Yourself Medical Outcome Profile (MYMOP)2 forms at the New England School of Acupuncture (NESA) teaching centre. The study was approved and overseen by the New England Institutional Review …