Acupuncture for the treatment of trigger finger in adults: a prospective case series

Abstract

Objective To determine the effect of acupuncture performed at the synovial and ligamentous tendon sheath (A1 pulley site) on pain during snapping and the severity of the snapping phenomenon in patients with trigger finger.

Methods In this observational study, changes in the patients' condition were compared before and after acupuncture treatment. Acupuncture was performed on 19 fingers of 15 patients. Acupuncture needles were inserted into the radial and ulnar sides of the flexor tendon at the A1 pulley of the affected finger. Treatment was performed daily up to a maximum of five times. Before and after each treatment, pain during snapping and the severity of snapping were evaluated using a visual analogue scale (VAS).

Results VAS scores for pain and snapping severity were significantly improved immediately after the first treatment (p<0.001). Pain during snapping, assessed before each treatment, improved over time, reaching statistical significance from the second treatment onwards (p<0.001); similarly, a significant improvement in the severity of snapping was observed, also from the second treatment (p<0.001). Patients with clinically significant improvements (≥50%) in pain and snapping severity had a significantly shorter duration of the disorder than those with <50% improvement (p<0.05).