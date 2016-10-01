Electroacupuncture for reproductive hormone levels in patients with diminished ovarian reserve: a prospective observational study
- 1Acupuncture Department, Guang'anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China
- 2Gynecology Department, Guang'anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Beijing, China
- Correspondence to Dr Zhishun Liu, No. 5, Beixian'ge Street, Xicheng District, Beijing 100053, China; liuzhishun{at}aliyun.com
- Accepted 22 April 2016
- Published Online First 13 May 2016
Abstract
Background Effective methods for the treatment of reproductive dysfunction are limited. Previous studies have reported that acupuncture can modulate female hormone levels, improve menstrual disorders, alleviate depression and improve pregnancy rates. However, studies of acupuncture for diminished ovarian reserve (DOR) are lacking.
Objective To carry out a prospective observational study aimed at assessing the effect of EA on the reproductive hormone levels of patients with DOR seeking fertility support and consider its safety.
Methods Eligible patients with DOR received EA for 12 weeks: five times a week for 4 weeks followed by three times a week for 8 weeks. The primary outcome was the change in mean follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) level at week 12. Mean luteinising hormone (LH) and serum oestradiol (E2) levels, FSH/LH ratios and symptom scale scores were simultaneously observed.
Results Twenty-one patients with DOR were included in the final analysis. Mean FSH levels fell from 19.33±9.47 mIU/mL at baseline to 10.58±6.34 mIU/mL at week 12 and 11.25±6.68 mIU/mL at week 24. Change in mean FSH from baseline was −8.75±11.13 mIU/mL at week 12 (p=0.002) and −8.08±9.56 mIU/mL at week 24 (p=0.001). Mean E2 and LH levels, FSH/LH ratios and irritability scores were improved at weeks 12 and/or 24. Approximately 30% patients reported subjective increases in menstrual volume after treatment.
Conclusions EA may modulate reproductive hormone levels and the effects seem to persist for at least 12 weeks after treatment with no significant side effects. EA may improve the ovarian reserve of patients with DOR, though further research is needed.
Trial registration number NCT02229604; Results.
Footnotes
-
Contributors ZL and YW conceived the study. RC, XC and YL participated in trial communication. JY performed the statistical analysis. YW drafted the manuscript and ZL revised it. All authors read and approved the final version of the manuscript.
-
Funding This work was supported by the Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Public Welfare Research Institutes (grant no. ZZ07080801).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Patient consent Obtained.
-
Ethics approval The review board and ethics committee of Guang'anmen Hospital.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/