Gender differences in the neural response to acupuncture: clinical implications
- 1College of Korean Medicine, Sang Ji University, Wonju, Republic of Korea
- 2Department of Meridian & Acupoint, College of Korean Medicine, WHO Collaborating Center for Traditional Medicine, East-West Medical Research Institute, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, Republic of Korea
- 3Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Charlestown, USA
- 4Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour, Radboud University Nijmegen, Nijmegen, The Netherlands
- 5Research Group of Pain and Neuroscience, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, Republic of Korea
- Correspondence to Professor Sabina Lim, Department of Meridian & Acupoint, College of Korean Medicine, WHO Collaborating Center for Traditional Medicine, East-West Medical Research Institute, Kyung Hee University, #47 Gyeonghuidae-Gil, Dongdaemun-Gu, Seoul 130-701, Republic of Korea; lims{at}khu.ac.kr Professor Sujung Yeo, Department of Meridian & Acupoint, College of Korean Medicine, Sang Ji University, #83 Sangjidae-Gil, Wonju 220-702, Gangwon-Do, Republic of Korea; pinkteeth{at}hanmail.net
- Accepted 22 April 2016
- Published Online First 18 May 2016
Abstract
Objective To examine gender differences and similarities in the psychophysical and brain responses to acupuncture at GB34, a point that is frequently used to treat motor function issues in Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Methods Functional MRI (fMRI) was used to measure brain activation in response to acupuncture at GB34 (on the right) in 19 healthy participants (9 male, 10 female). De qi sensations were rated to measure their psychophysical responses.
Results Overall de qi scores did not differ by gender, although females reported greater intensity of aching (p=0.04). Acupuncture activated the hippocampus, thalamus, globus pallidus, caudate body, claustrum, cingulate gyrus, and culmen in males, and the middle and inferior frontal gyrus, precuneus, postcentral gyrus, inferior parietal lobule, superior temporal gyrus, caudate body, insula, fusiform gyrus, cingulate gyrus, amygdala, and parahippocampal gyrus in females. The middle/medial frontal gyrus, middle temporal gyrus, thalamus, globus pallidus, caudate body, uvula, and cerebellar tonsil were activated when data from all subjects were combined. Relative to males, females exhibited greater brain activation in the right-sided postcentral gyrus, precentral gyrus, precuneus, postcentral gyrus, inferior parietal lobule, declive, middle occipital gyrus and parahippocampal gyrus.
Conclusions The neural effects of GB34 acupuncture might differ between males and females because different brain structures were modulated in response to acupuncture. This potential gender effect should be taken into account in future clinical research. We also revealed that the caudate body was activated by GB34 acupuncture in both males and females and may represent a major target of GB34 acupuncture.
Trial registration number KMC IRB 0861-06.
Footnotes
-
Contributors SY and SL designed the study protocol and drafted the manuscript. SY collected and analysed the data. BR, PB and MN conducted the literature review. SY, PB and MN revised the manuscript. All the authors read and approved the final version of the manuscript.
-
Funding This work was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) grant funded by the Korean government (no. 2014R1A2A1A11052795, 2014R1A1A1004100).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Patient consent Obtained.
-
Ethics approval The Human Research Committee of Kyung Hee Medical Hospital.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.